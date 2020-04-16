Apple's new iPhone SE doesn't come with a custom U1 locator chip

Apple's new iPhone SE 2 combines some of the best components from the premium iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro with the design of the iPhone 8, all for under $ 400. But a key component is missing, as noted. MacRumors This afternoon, it's Apple's custom U1 ultra-bandwidth chip, a lesser-known piece of hardware that was first introduced to the iPhone lineup last September. The technical specifications page for the device is published on the Apple website and leaves the U1 chip in the cellular and wireless section.

The U1 chip effectively acts as a localized GPS that can operate with more precision, less power and without bouncing signals from cell towers and satellites. Apple refers to it as "living room-scale GPS," and it's the technology that supports software features like the new version of AirDrop that allows you to point an iPhone 11 at someone to transfer a file wirelessly. .

U1 chip believed to power upcoming AirTags and CarKey feature

It's also likely to be the key component behind the upcoming Tile-like AirTags device, which has been rumored for quite some time and is now on track to launch sometime later this year, Bloomberg reports. Apparently, AirTags will work similarly to mosaic tiles, as you will be able to use them in conjunction with a compatible iOS device to locate items like your wallet or keys by relying on low-power, short-range radio technology. Similar in design to Bluetooth.

So presumably the new iPhone SE won't be able to support that device when it launches, in the likely scenario that AirTags (the name confirmed after an accidental Apple leak) will trust the U1 chip. It also presumably won't work with Apple's rumored new CarKey feature, or the previously mentioned directional version of AirDrop.

But the revamped iPhone SE has many other useful and updated components, MacRumors Point out. That includes 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 like the iPhone 11 line, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and what's known as Express card support. Express Cards is an option to wirelessly pay for certain eligible public transportation systems without having to open an app or even wake up the screen and authenticate with FaceID or TouchID. For the latest iPhone models and the new SE, this works even when the phone runs out of battery for up to five hours after the charge symbol appears. (The specification for that is "Express Cards with Power Reserve,quot; on the technical specification sheet).