Apple Now Sells AirPods Pro Tip Replacements On Its Website

Apple's AirPods Pro came with a set of replacements for the new removable ear tips that come in three different sizes. But in case you've lost those replacements and maybe lost or damaged the current pair, you can now buy the silicone tips for Apple wireless earbuds in their online store (via 9to5Mac)

Prior to this, AirPods Pro owners had to contact Apple Support directly to request replacements. You cannot buy multiple sizes in one package. Rather, Apple is selling two pairs of each of the three sizes (small, medium, or large), on the assumption that you already know what tips fit you best. Each set costs $ 7.99.