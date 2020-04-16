Apple left iPhone SE key specifies a mystery, but just revealed – BGR

The release date for Apple's second-generation iPhone SE has now been made official, as have several of the key specs for the new 4.7-inch iPhone model.

The 2020 version of Apple's iPhone SE has the same design as the 2017 iPhone 8, but includes updated specs like the new A13 Bionic processor from the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

Apple has secretly released some specs and they're not yet available on the company's iPhone SE page, but a leak reveals two important details about the upcoming new iPhone to launch next Friday.

All in all, there is a very good chance that the second generation iPhone SE is the best new smartphone of 2020. Think about it. $ 399 brings you a brand new smartphone with cutting edge specs that is faster and more powerful than almost any Android flagship phone on the planet right now. How crazy is that? You can order a $ 399 iPhone SE right now that's more powerful than Android smartphones that cost more than $ 1,000! Obviously, there are some tradeoffs, of course, and the most important one is the design of the phone. Admittedly, the smaller 4.7-inch screen will appeal to many people, but the design of the iPhone SE 2020 is anything but modern. In fact, the phone has pretty much the same design as the iPhone 6 that launched in 2014.

The thought of buying a new iPhone with a design that's six years old will no doubt be off-putting to some, even at the surprisingly low price that comes with it. If you want the latest and greatest from Apple, you'll obviously need an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro model. But the iPhone SE offers impressive features and the return of Touch ID for a wonderfully affordable price, and now a new leak reveals some details. additional that could help seal the deal.

Head over to the Apple website and you'll see that the new iPhone SE for 2020 starts at just $ 399 for a model with 64GB of internal storage. You'll also see that you can upgrade to 128GB for $ 449, or double internal storage again to 256GB for $ 549. You'll see the full dimensions of the new iPhone SE, as well as weight, and you'll see many specs listed, including the following:

A13 bionic chip

Retina HD display

4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen multi-touch LCD screen with IPS technology

1334-by-750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi

1400: 1 contrast ratio (typical)

True tone display

Wide color screen (P3)

12MP wide rear camera

7MP wide front camera

Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the home button

Haptic touch

625 nits maximum brightness (typical)

IP67 classification (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) according to IEC 60529

Fingerprint resistant oleophobic coating

Screen Zoom

Scope

All of that and more are available on Apple's site, but there are two key specs that are noticeably missing from the iPhone SE 2020 page: RAM and battery size. However, as a result, Apple's wireless operator partner China Telecom accidentally let the cat out of the bag.

According to the operator's iPhone SE list, the new iPhone SE has 3GB of RAM and a 1,821 mAh battery. That second detail is not a surprise, since it is exactly the same mass found on the iPhone 8. However, in terms of RAM, that 3GB figure is definitely a pleasant surprise. Apple's iPhone 8 only had 2GB of RAM, so the 50% boost coupled with Apple's much newer Bionic A13 chip means the new iPhone SE will be much faster and more powerful than the iPhone 8. Yes He was already toying with the idea of ​​choosing one when iPhone SE preorders open on Friday, April 17, he just received a pleasant surprise that should seal the deal.

