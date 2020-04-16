Apple launches cheaper iPhone as pandemic slows spending

NEW YORK – Apple is launching a new iPhone that will be much cheaper than the models it released last fall when the economy was booming and the pandemic had not yet forced people to rethink their spending.

The second-generation iPhone SE unveiled Wednesday will retail for just $ 399, a 40% reduction from the more affordable iPhone 11 unveiled last year. High-end versions of the iPhone 11 sell for more than $ 1,000. Online ordering for the iPhone SE will begin on Friday, with the first deliveries expected on April 24.

Even before the pandemic, many people had begun to oppose substantial smartphone prices that weren't much better than what they already had. That pushed Apple to step up its emphasis on music and video services to the more than one billion people who carry at least one of their Internet-connected devices.

The high-priced devices are expected to become an even tougher sell as the economy falls into its worst recession in more than a decade.

Apple maps its products many months in advance and the new iPhone SE is not a direct response to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. Although the iPhone SE will sell at a price that seems adequate for the tough times ahead, it is an extraordinarily difficult time to introduce a product, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said.

"Apple faced a difficult decision to make and finally decided to launch and green-light this smartphone on the market in hopes of gaining successful content from the gates," wrote Ives.

New iPhones are generally released with much fanfare in a Silicon Valley theater named after Apple founder Steve Jobs, who revolutionized the market when he introduced the first iPhone in 2007. The spring event never happened this year due to the pandemic .

Even before the rapidly spreading coronavirus forced most states to order blockades, efforts to contain it in China had affected Apple. In addition to being its third largest market behind the US. USA And Europe, China is also where Apple makes most of its iPhones.

With its factories and stores in China closed for several weeks this year, Apple issued a warning two months ago that quarterly sales will not meet previous projections. The Cupertino, California company plans to release its results for the quarter later this month.

The new iPhone SE is an update to another low-cost model that Apple released four years ago. Apple stopped selling the original iPhone SE in 2018.

The updated Phone SE is essentially the same as the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, which came out in 2017. The iPhone SE will not share the same screens and cameras as the newer iPhone 11 models. But it will be powered by the same A13 processing chip. which is inside the most expensive iPhone 11.

The original iPhone SE was a hit with budget-conscious consumers, or those who preferred a smaller 4-inch screen as newer phones grow larger and larger. The new model is slightly larger than the original, with a 4.7-inch screen.

In what could be another popular twist, the new iPhone SE recovers the home button. That's a notable change from the iPhone 11 lineup, which abandoned the once-familiar button to accommodate larger screens that can handle the highest quality videos and photos.

Continuing stock market concerns about the pandemic overshadowed any enthusiasm investors could express about a less expensive iPhone that helps boost Apple sales in a depressed economy. The company's shares fell $ 2.62 to close on Wednesday at $ 284.43, leaving the shares 13% below their peak reached in late January,

_______

Nick Jesdanun reported this story from New York before he died of COVID-19 complications on April 2. He is sorely missed.

Michael Liedtke in Berkeley, California contributed to this report.