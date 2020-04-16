Apple forgot why people love iPhone SE? – BGR

Apple released a new iPhone SE earlier this week.

The new iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch screen, making it noticeably larger than the original which featured a 4-inch screen.

The larger screen is disappointing as many users prefer a more compact form factor.

Apple yesterday released an expected successor to the iPhone SE. Similar to Apple's original iPhone SE released in 2016, the latest model is affordable, bringing together many of Apple's most advanced technologies in a smaller form factor.

While the iPhone SE is positioned as a budget device, its specs are nothing to scoff at. The device features a 12-megapixel camera on the back, wireless charging support, Touch ID, and Apple's blazingly fast Bionic A13 chip. Indeed, the iPhone SE, which starts at $ 399 for a 64GB model, offers many of the same features that Apple introduced in its iPhone 11 line last year.

The new iPhone SE is certainly compelling, but a downside is that the device has a 4.7-inch screen. This was a curious design choice from Apple since the original iPhone SE, which featured a 4-inch screen, was specifically positioned for users who prefer a compact form factor. The new iPhone SE is effectively the same size as an iPhone 8, and while it's still smaller than Apple's iPhone 11 models, it's decidedly bigger than the original.

Consider this: Apple released the original iPhone SE in March 2016. At the time, the most advanced iPhones available were the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, devices that respectively featured 4.7 and 5.5-inch displays. If we assume that a 4.7-inch device is acceptable to users who prefer a smaller form factor, why did Apple bother launching the original iPhone SE in the first place?

The reality is that the original iPhone SE's 4-inch form factor is an ideal size for many users who simply aren't interested in a device that can't be used comfortably with one hand. In turn, the 4.7-inch screen on the new iPhone SE is a bit disappointing, suggesting that Apple doesn't know or don't care why so many wanted the original device.

The demand for the original iPhone SE exceeded all of Apple's expectations, precisely because the company admitted that it became too entrenched in the idea that bigger is always better.

"We are delighted with the response we have seen," Tim Cook said of the original iPhone SE a few years ago. "It is clear that there is a demand there even much beyond what we think."

And again, much of that demand focused on the size of the device, not its price.

I'm sure the new iPhone SE will sell decently well as it's the smallest iPhone Apple currently sells. Still, the 4-inch screen Apple introduced on the iPhone 5, for many, remains the ideal form factor.

