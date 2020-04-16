Anthony Joshua: Tyson Fury exposed Deontay Wilder's weaknesses

Anthony Joshua believes that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was able to "expose,quot; some of Deontay Wilder's weaknesses.

Fury took the Wilder WBC title with a seventh round knockout in Las Vegas in February.

Joshua, who owns the WBA, IBF and WBO belts, felt that his partner Brit was able to take away the only weapon from the American.

"We have seen him in some of his fights, it has been difficult for him and then he gets his punch and he has been victorious, but I always think that when you go to war, you cannot have a weapon in your arsenal, which was his right hand,quot; Joshua told Sky Sports.

"Once they took it off, which Tyson Fury did, I'm not going to go into tactics, but he was able to annihilate Deontay Wilder and expose him for some of his weaknesses.

"Tyson Fury did a great job tactically and I'm looking forward to his rematch."

Joshua said he always felt Wilder would be defeated, with defeat being the first of his professional career.

"I thought Tyson Fury could do what he did," he said.

"I felt that Deontay Wilder is a formidable former champion and he has a chance to return, but I knew that when he reaches the highest level, it will be difficult, because it is one thing to get there and another to stay there."