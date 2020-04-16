Annie Ilonzeh part ‘Chicago Fire’ after 2 Seasons – Deadline

As hinted at last night's final episode of Chicago FireIn the seventh season, interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the series Annie Ilonzeh leaves the NBC fire drama after two seasons.

Ilonzeh joined Chicago Fire as a new regular series at the beginning of season 7. She played Emily, a smart, calm and confident new paramedic. Initially, Ilonzeh was established as a recurring, but was elevated to the regular series after production began in season 7.

From Emmy-winning executive producer Dick Wolf and co-creator Derek Haas, Chicago Fire Analyze the lives of everyday heroes committed to one of the noblest professions in America. Chicago Firehouse 51 firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics risk their lives week after week to save and protect the citizens of their incredible city.

Todd Arnow, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Michael Brandt, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski are also executive producers.

Chicago Fire It is produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment.