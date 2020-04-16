Anna Kendrick and her boyfriend's sex doll in Quibi Comedy – Deadline

Many people would be scared to discover that their partner has a sex doll. Anna Kendrick rolls with him and ends up rolling with him. Confused? You won't be after seeing the first trailer for Fool, a Quibi comedy to be released next week.

There is a little to unpack here. Kendrick’s Cody is an aspiring but blocked writer who meets her boyfriend’s bed friend (Donal Logue). Things go crazy when latex Barbara starts talking to her. Among his pearls of wisdom (voiced by Meredith Hagner): "I have news for you, darling, we are everyone sex dolls until we take down patriarchy. "

Quibi



"That's great," says Cody. "You are a feminist sex doll."

His therapist asks Cody to fall apart, to "hug" Barbara, and the strange couple soon goes on a trip.

The series comes from the independent studio wiip and Lazy creator and Wilfred alum Cody Heller, who was inspired by her relationship with fiancé Dan Harmon from Rick and Morty and community fame. Let's see if this project increases your invitations to dinners when all this social distancing is in the rearview mirror.

Directed by Tricia Brock, who also executive produces with Heller and Kendrick, Fool opens on April 20 on Quibi, the new short-form digital platform by JEffrey Katzenber and Meg Whitman. Here is the new key art: