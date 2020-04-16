Andy Ruiz Jr wants to join Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez working with coach Eddy Reynoso | Boxing news

"I would like to go there with Canelo,quot;





Andy Ruiz Jr is looking for a new coach

Andy Ruiz Jr's search for a new coach has seen him attack Eddy Reynoso, who is on the corner of Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez.

That would mean an alliance between the two most prominent boxers in Mexico in the same gym.

"We are talking to Canelo's team, I think it would be good if I joined if we go down that path," said Ruiz Jr.

Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez greets Ruiz Jr

"At this time no contract has been signed, but I would like to go with Team Canelo."

Reynoso told him previously ESPN: "It would also be an honor to work with the first heavyweight champion of Mexican descent."

Reynoso y Canelo's gym is in San Diego, California, Ruiz Jr.'s home state.

Mexican-American Ruiz Jr is looking for a new coach after parting ways with Manny Robles, who was in his corner when he surprised Anthony Joshua and then lost the rematch.

Ruiz Jr apologized for his lack of dedication to a visibly angry Robles moments after awarding Joshua the IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles. He admitted to "partying,quot; and being "overweight."

They then didn't communicate at all for a month after the fight.

"My job is not to call him every day," said Robles. Sky Sports. "He is a man, not a boy, and must be treated as such.

"You can't convince someone to want something.

"Fame and money have been overwhelming for Andy. He must know how to handle it. Perhaps after this loss, the game has humiliated him."

"Stay humble or humble yourself.

"The first three months after beating Joshua on June 1, I had very little communication with him.

"He was in the gym but he was at home doing his thing. I couldn't see him or talk to him."

"I was disappointed in everything that led to the result (of the rematch). The preparation. The fights are won in the gym, and when you don't fight 100 percent, this is what you get."

"It was a lack of time in the gym, too many distractions and not being focused as I expected it to be. So this is the result you get."

"I wasn't prepared for this kind of success, fame or money, so it could be overwhelming."

"Preparation is key to beating anyone.

"He is an amazing fighter and he has shown it to the world. He is a fighter to be reckoned with: very durable with great skills, but he must be ready."