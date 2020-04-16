Andrew Balding happy with Kameko | Racing News

Andrew Balding will head straight to the Guineas Qipco 2000 with Kameko when a new date for the Foal Classic is announced.

Both the Guineas Festival and the Investec Derby reunion are slated for alternate slots in the calendar this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the situation will clear up when racing finally resumes in Britain.

Like its counterparts in the training ranks, the Kingsclere controller can only keep things going for now.

He said on his Betway blog: "We have a very strong team this season and in any other year we would have a lot on the way now."

"However, we have to wait for races to resume before we can get them to work properly as we don't want them to boil before the season starts."

"We haven't pressed the button with any of our two-year-olds at this stage and we will take them to work later than usual, so we don't really know where we are with them right now."

Kameko enjoyed an excellent youth season, culminating in clear success at the Vertem Futurity Trophy in Newcastle, itself a reorganized race with Doncaster falling in bad weather.

Balding said: "Kameko is obviously the one who carries a lot of our hopes this season. It is great to have a horse of his caliber to go to war and the Guineas of 2000, as long as it is, will be his first target."

"He was great last year, finishing his season by winning the Group One Vertem Futurity restructured bets at Newcastle in November."

"He is a big, strong horse that we have always hoped would be a better three-year-old boy, and he has had a great winter. We have just started to get back to work and we are excited for him to get out again." "

Although she did not have Kameko's profile, the Queen of King Lynn looked potentially clever by winning the Weatherbys Racing Bank £ 300,000 2-Y-O Stakes at the Doncaster St Leger rally.

Balding said: "This is another smart horse to stay on the right side.

"He is a progressive colt and followed up a good second place in the debut with the victory in the valuable sales race at Doncaster. That race seemed very competitive on paper and it was good to see him win in the style he did."

"It is always good to have horses for Her Majesty the Queen and it seems she has a couple of good ones with us right now."