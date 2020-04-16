Andhra Pradesh Motion Pass: Coronavirus Block: How to Request a Andhra Pradesh Motion Pass

Blocking the coronavirus has slowed the pace of economies around the world, India is no exception. Not only that, but daily life has also been affected, forced closure forces people to be inside. In such a case, moving homes in emergencies is still possible through electronic passes issued by state governments for the same purpose.

Like the major Indian states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh has also been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 12,500 and the number of deaths is 420. Here is our step-by-step guide on how to apply for a movement pass in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

one) Go to https://gramawardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in/CVPASSAPP/CV/CVOrganizationRegistration



two) On the page titled Covid-19 Emergency Pass (Andhra Pradesh), you will see Registration. Beneath it, there are two boxes to fill.



3) Enter the organization's mobile number



4) Enter the OTP that is received.



As of now, the country that has been most affected in terms of coronavirus infection is the United States, with more than 6 lakh cases and more than 28,000 victims. India received about 5 lakh coronavirus test kits from China. The kits include rapid antibody test kits. According to government sources, 3,336 Indians in 53 countries have so far been found to be infected with coronavirus.