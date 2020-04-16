Ananya Panday develops her first day on the sets of SOTY 2

With just two movies, Ananya Panday has already made quite a mark and is a favorite among the younger generation. The actor debuted last year with Year 2 student Karan Johar and had an amazing story to tell about his first day on set.

Ananya clarified that she had her audition three years ago, a day after Holi. She said she avoided holding the festival because she feared the color would stay and ruin her hearing. After her audition, Ananya kept in touch with Punit Malhotra, the director of SOTY2 to hear about the role. Finally, Karan Johar called her, who gave her the news that she will be part of the movie.

Ananya then spoke about how she and Tara Sutaria were brought to Mussoorie a few days in advance to get used to the location. Punit then promised the three protagonists, Tiger, Tara and Ananya, that their first short film in the film will be solo so that everyone can savor it. Ananya then talked about how the song Jatt Ludhiyane Da was being filmed and after the shooting of Tiger and Tara, it started to rain. The actor was discouraged, but Punit moved the shoot inside and the photo of Ananya coming down the stairs, capturing herself on a cell phone was her first shot.

Well that's a funny anecdote, don't you think?