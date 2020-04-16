UPDATED, 4:39 PM: Hollywood therapist's ex-boyfriend Dr. Amie Harwick pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in Los Angeles today. Gareth Pursehouse is accused of killing Harwick, the ex-girlfriend of Drew Carey, who was thrown from the third-floor balcony of her Hollywood Hills home on February 15.

Pursehouse could face the death penalty if convicted of the murder charge, which includes a special circumstance accusation of lurking. Prosecutors will later decide whether to request the death penalty against him. Read the case details below.

UPDATED, February 20: Potentially facing the death penalty, the ex-boyfriend accused of murdering Dr. Amie Harwick last weekend will remain in jail until at least March 4.

Judge Miguel Espinoza delayed the prosecution of Gareth Pursehouse scheduled for this morning in the criminal courts of downtown Los Angeles. Based on his own order Thursday, the Los Angeles Superior Court Judge will formally oversee Pursehouse, who was arrested yesterday afternoon without bond after posting a $ 2 million bond just hours earlier, charged of a murder charge and first-turn residential robbery with the special circumstance allegation of lurking.

Pursehouse will remain on bail until next month and probably beyond that if the L.A. County Office in their own way.

BEFORE, FEB. 19 PM: The ex-boyfriend who authorities believe killed Dr. Amie Harwick on February 15 is back behind bars and faces the death penalty for the death of the Hollywood therapist.

Less than 24 hours after posting a $ 2 million bond and going free, Gareth Pursehouse was arrested a second time today by the LAPD and will face a charge tomorrow in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office has charged Pursehouse with one count of first-degree murder and burglary on the special circumstance lurking charge.

Pursehouse was first picked up by police Saturday afternoon near his Playa del Rey residence.

Now held without bail, it is that latter part of the charges that put the suspect on the line of the death penalty in the Golden State. Whether or not Jackie Lacey's office pursues the death penalty for Pursehouse, or life without parole, will be finalized later, representatives of the D.A. He said Wednesday, although California still delivers the death penalty, Governor Gavin Newsom halted subsequent executions for an official moratorium in March last year.

Harwick, 38, Drew Carey's ex-fiancee, was killed during the alleged altercation with Pursehouse in the early hours of Saturday morning at her Hollywood Hills home. A respected family and sex therapist, Harwick appeared in the 2015 documentary Sexting Addict. She and The price is ok Host Carey dated for a year before the two separated in 2018.

After dating Pursehouse in recent years, Harwick had a restraining order against him after they separated. That order had expired and the duo had been seen in the past few weeks before the attack on the Harwick home last weekend, according to the LAPD. That meeting was in passing at an industry event, as I understand it.

Once police were called to a nearby hospital, the Los Angeles County Department of Forensic Medicine said the therapist died from blunt force injuries to the head and torso. A report released yesterday classified Harwick's death as a homicide. The coroner's office added that the injuries occurred when she fell from the third-floor balcony after an altercation. He also found "evidence of manual strangulation."

Deputy L.A.D.A Victor Avila of the Division of Major Crimes and Deputy L.A.D.A. R.J. Dreiling of the Division of Family Violence is processing the case for the County. Los Angeles police say the matter is still considered an ongoing investigation.

Jackie Lacey faces a tough primary challenge on March 3 in her bid for a third term, with two of her own MPs on the run to replace the incumbent, as well as the former San Francisco and D.A.Policeman. George Gascon.

Erik Pedersen and City News Service contributed to this report.