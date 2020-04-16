AMC Networks Upfront Connect Plan Aims to Help Ad Clients During Virus Change – Deadline

Canceling its initial March 18 event in New York when the coronavirus began to spread across the country, AMC Networks has launched an initiative for its advertisers called "Upfront Connect."

The effort is intended to help customers of the company's cable and digital networks connect with sales reps, even without the physical pitfalls that are generally common this time of year. Two key elements of the offering are The Screening Room, a digital library of original programming, and The Content Room, which offers free creative and production capabilities for brands. A dozen clients have engaged with the content room, AMC said, making use of public service announcements, "superpowers" designed for movie locations and other tools.

Television advertising, which has already faced headwinds due to the onslaught of digital and the secular drift away from pay TV, has entered a particularly challenging phase due to the virus. With the economy shattered by sudden unemployment and shutdowns that keep most American viewers blocked, the population is watching more television than ever, just in a moment of austerity for many brand sellers.

Major ad agencies have predicted a drop in television advertising spending, and this year money will change hands without the opening season show, a week-long contest when networks promote new shows and launch for dollars. advertising. (Many buyers and sellers involved in the fronts have doubted its effectiveness for years, and the coronavirus pandemic will give skeptics ample reason to reduce in the future.)

In keeping with our buyers' focus first, we have launched & # 39; Upfront Connect & # 39; to provide comprehensive resources and convenient solutions that address the challenges facing our customers right now, including free creative and production services some for them, "Kim Kelleher, president of business revenue and partnerships, AMC Networks, said in a press release. "Like everything else, the advertising industry practically changed overnight, and we are pleased to offer a comprehensive set of resources exclusively for our partners, along with our deep understanding of the audience and how and where to engage viewers. in a meaningful way. "