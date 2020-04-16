Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan support Madhuri Dixit Nene's new initiative

Kalank co-stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene had a gala time working on it. They share a close bond even now. Madhuri Dixit Nene recently announced on social media that she would host free online dance classes. Shortly after its announcement, its Kalank co-stars Alia and Varun stepped in to promote the grand initiative during the shutdown.
Alia tweeted saying: “A great initiative @dancewithMD Woman dancing Everyone, this is your opportunity to learn from the best, while you stay at home. Visit http://bit.ly/
%MINIFYHTMLf054c03f15b3dcdfcd96a3626930567412%%MINIFYHTMLf054c03f15b3dcdfcd96a3626930567413%