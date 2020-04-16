Alex Trebek is casting a memory with Jeopardy behind the scenes! Mysteries

Legendary Danger! Presenter Alex Trebek plans to release a memoir in July just before his 80th birthday. The new book titled The answer is … Reflections on my life It will cover Trebek's personal and professional life, and include some behind-the-scenes secrets from his more than three-decade career in one of America's most popular game shows.

"I want people to know a little bit more about the person they've been cheering for the past year," Trebek writes in the book, according to Hollywood reporter. As fans know, Trebek is currently battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer and revealed the news via video in the spring of 2019.

Trebek editor Simon & Schuster says the vast amount of fan support over the past year convinced the game's host to "share his story." The book will include Trebek's answers to fans' frequently asked questions, including why he shaved his signature mustache, his thoughts on Will Ferrell. Saturday night live impression, and how you feel about how big Danger! winners Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer.

"Today, when there is so much uncertainty and confusion in the world, Alex Trebek is a beacon of stability and positivity," Sean Manning, executive editor of Simon & Schuster, said in a statement. "This wise, charming and inspiring book is further proof of why he has been considered one of the most beloved and respected figures in entertainment."

The new book will include numerous never-before-seen photos of Trebek, who began hosting Danger! in 1984. It will also be structured as the popular game show, with the title of each chapter written as a question.

Trebek will reportedly share stories from his childhood in Canada and his lifelong marriage to his wife Jean. He will also write about being the father of two children, Emily and Matthew, as well as their education, successful television career, spirituality, and charity work.

Trebek recently gave an update on his health via a Twitter video with an emotional speech about his moments of "great pain,quot; in the past year.

“Moments when certain bodily functions are no longer working and some massive bouts of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting for. But I dismissed it very quickly, because it would have been a massive betrayal, "said Trebek.

Alex Trebek said he didn't want to disappoint his wife or his millions of fans, and shared that both he and his doctor believe he will be alive to give fans another update in the spring of 2021.

Actually, Danger! is on a pause for filming due to the closure of COVID-19. However, all episodes that were filmed before the pandemic are currently airing weekdays in syndication. The answer is … Reflections on my life It will be available on July 21, the day before Trebek turns 80.



