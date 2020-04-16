Akon Shares His Perspective On Tekashi 69 "Snitching,quot;

Roommates, as everyone knows, Tekashi 69 has been released from prison early due to the coronavirus outbreak after working with federal prosecutors to alienate former gang members. Despite not releasing music from her debut album "Dummy Boy,quot; in 2019, it remains a topic of conversation for obvious reasons.

In a recent live Instagram interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Akon offered a different perspective that Tekashi 69 was working with federal prosecutors and went so far as to say that his friends should never have put him in a snitch position in the first place.

Akon spoke about his relationship with Tekashi calling him his "little man,quot; and gave his perspective on what the reality of the situation may have been for Tekashi, saying, "He had to literally decide, 'What is more valuable to me? & # 39; family or my future, as a child now. " He added: "You have to make a decision that will improve you." He also added when speaking with DJ Whoo Kid: "Now you and I, there are no excuses because we have passed through the trenches." We understand what that is. "

Look what he said next:

Naturally, Akon's perspective has sparked an online debate. When we are faced with a certain situation, is there a time when "snitch,quot; is okay when we are faced with more than 40 years in prison? Also, is there a street code if you are not from the streets but are adopted by a gang?

