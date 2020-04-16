Akim Aliu on Bill Peters' training at KHL: "I believe in second chances for everyone,quot;

Regardless, Akim Aliu still believes in second chances and forgiveness for his former coach Bill Peters, who used a racial slur directed at him when they were with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.

"Hockey is for everyone," Aliu tweeted Thursday morning in response to the news that Peters signed a two-year deal with KHL's Yekaterinburg Avtomobilist. "I believe in second chances for all, that we can all find forgiveness in our hearts, and that real and positive change will occur if we continue to move forward together."

"I am not bothered by a man finding a job, but I will fight to make sure those same opportunities are available to everyone, on and off the ice, regardless of race or ethnicity."

In the past 24 hours, I have received many requests to comment on the news that Bill Peters was hired by a KHL team. I thought this would be the best way to share my thoughts … pic.twitter.com/qLwaeevKbm – Akim Aliu (@ Dreamer_Aliu78) April 16, 2020

In November Peters stepped down as Flames coach after Aliu revealed on Twitter that he "dropped the N-bomb several times on me in the locker room." It later emerged that the former NHL coach was physically abusive; Former Hurricane defender Michal Jordan, whom Peters trained from 2014-16 in Carolina, accused Peters of kicking him during an unspecified game.

It is not very surprising the things we are hearing about Babcock. Apple doesn't fall far from the Tree, the same kind of deal with its protégé at YYC. I dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the locker room in my rookie year because he didn't like my choice of music. The first in – Akim Aliu (@ Dreamer_Aliu78) November 26, 2019

I admit that I rebelled against him. You would not do that? And instead of remedying the situation, he wrote a letter to John McDonough and Stan Bowman to send me to ECHL. 20 year old for 20 goals in his first professional year with zero PP / PK got off to a great start in his – Akim Aliu (@ Dreamer_Aliu78) November 26, 2019

Peters claimed that the Aliu incident was an "isolated event,quot; in a letter he wrote before his resignation, adding: "I have regretted the (Aliu's) incident since it happened, and now I also apologize to anyone negatively affected. for my words. I am aware that there is no excuse for offensive language. I did not want to disrespect what I said, and it was not directed at anyone in particular. But, that does not matter; it was hurtful and degrading. I am very sorry. "

Aliu called Peters' apology at the time "misleading, insincere and troubling."

In a Wednesday call to reporters, Peters said: "I think as time goes by, we all grow and improve and become better versions of ourselves, and I'm no different from that. You learn from all experiences in that you are, and you become better. "

Both Flames 'interim coach Geoff Ward, who was Peters' assistant, and general manager Brad Treliving, noted that it was nice to see him get a second chance.

Billy is a good coach. He made a mistake, but he is a very good man, despite the fact that the mistake happened, "Ward told Jermain Franklin of TSN, adding:" I think he has done some things to repair what happened … Seeing that and people recognize that, I think it's important. So the fact that he has another chance to go and do what he loves, and that coach, is nice to see. As I said, I am sure it will succeed there. "

Treliving told reporters on Thursday: "I strongly believe in second chances for everyone. Bill made a mistake, said he made a mistake. I know he is making amends to make up for that. He is a good coach. Bill is a Good man. He made a mistake … Not everything we do is right and we just hope that people are funny to us, and we wish him well. "

Aliu also added on Twitter that he is still awaiting the outcome of the NHL investigation. He met with Commissioner Gary Bettman in December to discuss the changes he would like to see the sport become more diverse, safer and responsible.

"Only with the past behind us can we focus on the future," Aliu's tweet said Thursday. "That means bringing hockey to underprivileged youth to make the game more diverse, affordable, and accessible to everyone, regardless of race, gender, and economic background. Stay tuned #TimeToDream,quot;