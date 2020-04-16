Ajay Devgn goes bald to rehearse the role of Chanakya on his next adventure



Publishing Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji massive hit: The Unsung Warrior, the actor is set to prepare for another historical character: Chanakya. Ajay Devgn will be seen playing Chanakya, a man known for his keen intellect and who helped Chandragupta Maurya build an empire.



The film will be directed by Neeraj Pandey and recently, during an interview, the director was honest about the same thing. The filmmaker told a prominent newspaper that Ajay Devgn will be bald for the role. We all know that Ajay Devgn is a versatile actor and a great performer and with this one he will surely set the bar a little higher.



Ajay Devgn has the period sports drama Maidaan, where he will portray the role of legendary Indian soccer coach as Syed Abdul Rahim, for a release later in the year and will later be seen in the southern remake of Kaithi. He also has the war movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India in his kitty. We can't wait for the actor to return to the big screen once the lock is lifted, how about you?