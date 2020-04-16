Acquisition of Newcastle: PCP Partners submits paperwork to the Premier League | Football news

<pre><pre>Acquisition of Newcastle: PCP Partners submits paperwork to the Premier League | Football news

PCP Capital Partners has moved one step closer to acquiring Newcastle United by filing paperwork with the Premier League and formal checks are underway.

On Tuesday, the two sides established a legal framework for a deal, close to £ 300 million.

Saudi Arabia-backed consortium of financier Amanda Staveley will have to pass the Premier League owners and directors test before Mike Ashley's 13-year tenure at St James & # 39; Park ends.

Ashley and Newcastle have declined to comment.

More to follow …

