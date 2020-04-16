Acquisition of Newcastle: 10 moments that shaped the reign of Mike Ashley | Football news





Mike Ashley's spell in Newcastle seems about to end

Mike Ashley's 13-year reign as Newcastle owner appears to be coming to an end after an agreement to sell the club to PCP Capital Partners was agreed.

Here, Sky Sports News Northeast reporter Keith Downie reflects on 10 key moments that shaped Ashley's time in charge of Newcastle …

Buy sticks and pints

Ashley in happier times during his reign as owner of Newcastle

Mike Ashley bought Newcastle United in May 2007 from Freddy Shepherd and Sir John Hall for £ 134 million. He did not do due diligence on the club and did not know that he was in debt of £ 100 million.

It was a surprising move at the time, as the retail magnate expanded into the world of soccer club ownership. For starters, his time in charge was popular and he was often seen drinking with fans at away games.

Ashley even traveled with fans to archrivals Sunderland and stayed with them at the visiting end wearing a Newcastle replica kit. Sunderland refused to welcome him into his corporate box due to his choice of clothing and this turned into a storm with the Newcastle faithful.

In August 2008, he was photographed live on television drinking beer with fans traveling on the visiting end at Arsenal. Police spoke to Ashley and a statement from the Newcastle club later claimed that the beer was not alcoholic.

The return of King Kev

Kevin Keegan returned for a second spell on Tyneside in January 2008, but it didn't last long.

After firing Sam Allardyce, Ashley made even more effort by the Toon Army by replacing & # 39; Big Sam & # 39; with club legend Kevin Keegan.

In January 2008, Keegan came to Tyneside for his second term as manager in a blaze of glory: fans descended on St James's Park to greet Keegan with Ashley by his side.

At this stage, Ashley was able to walk on water when it came to Newcastle fans.

But Keegan's second spell on Tyneside was short-lived and disappeared in nine months. Keegan struggled with the influence of soccer director Dennis Wise, who had been ordered to bring in young players and sell them for a profit.

Keegan resigned in September, as he previously claimed to have been fired in a meeting with Wise and managing director Derek Llambias.

Keegan later won a constructive dismissal court case and Ashley had to pay him £ 2 million. As far as fans are concerned, the damage was already done.

Keegan to Kinnear

Joe Kinnear proved to be an unpopular date for Newcastle fans

Joe Kinnear was named interim manager to replace the late Keegan. This was a highly controversial move by Ashley and fans saw it as her way of getting revenge on them after they had turned on him for Keegan's departure.

At the time, Ashley had put the club on the market after fans demanded that it be sold. The appointment of former Wimbledon and Luton boss Kinnear, who had not made it to the top for nearly a decade, was seen as the last straw.

Kinnear swore 70 times at a press conference and declined to speak to the national media again, unhappy with his line of questions.

Newcastle was struggling towards the foot of the table under Kinnear and when he had to resign due to heart problems, Ashley knew he had to name someone of stature in an attempt to avoid relegation.

He turned to another club legend: Alan Shearer.

Shearer the savior?

Alan Shearer couldn't prevent Newcastle from releasing from the Premier League in 2009

Golden Boy Shearer was brought in with eight games to play in the 2008/9 season, in an attempt to overcome the fall.

He inherited a squad fighting for form and, despite Ashley allowing him to bring his own team from the back room, he was unable to spend money as the transfer window was closed.

Shearer failed to keep Newcastle for fans and Ashley, earning just five points from those eight games in charge.

Ashley decided that he was not ready for the Championship either and appointed Chris Hughton as boss.

Since then, club legend Shearer and owner Ashley have never met face to face. Ashley even changed the name of the bar attached to the stadium that had been named in honor of the Magpies' all-time top scorer.

None of that helped his diminished reputation among fans, and Shearer has long been a harsh critic of Ashley in Game of the day.

The name game

St James & # 39; Park has been branded Sports Direct during Ashley's time at the club

In October 2009, Ashley renamed St James & # 39; Park to incorporate her primary business interest, Sports Direct.

Ashley said she did this because she was trying to attract investment through new sponsors.

Newcastle fans were outraged at the idea of ​​their club losing their heritage and campaigned for this not to happen.

But in a divisive move, Ashley finally changed the name of St James & # 39; Park & ​​# 39; sportsdirect.com @ St James & # 39; Park & ​​# 39; until the end of the season.

Two years later, it was renamed Sports Direct Arena in yet another temporary measure, to the chagrin of supporters.

St James & # 39; Park later reverted to its original name, but the Sports Direct brand remains throughout the stadium.

& # 39; The Cockney Mafia & # 39;

Newcastle fans show their discontent towards the & # 39; Mafia Cockney & # 39;

Under Alan Pardew, Ashley faced a group of players based in France and Newcastle finished fifth in the Premier League in 2011/12.

The likes of Yohan Cabaye, Mathieu Debuchy, Demba Ba, and Moussa Sissoko came for a lot of money. As a result, things quieted down on Tyneside and the following season saw a foray into Europe, with a run to the Europa League quarterfinals.

But despite this, the appointment of Londoner Pardew was not universally popular and many doubts were raised when he was awarded an eight-year contract in September 2012.

Pardew, like Wise before him, was seen as another member of the "Mafia Cockney,quot; and fans turned on him when the results began to drop.

However, Ashley finally made money off Pardew when Crystal Palace caught him in January 2015.

Embarrassing before the camera

Aside from her opening season, Ashley has never been one of those who long to be the center of attention.

In recent years, he has only made sporadic visits to St James Park and is more likely to be seen in away games. He also conducted very few interviews, despite supporters calling for more communication from above.

In April 2015, when Newcastle faced a game they must win to avoid relegation on the last day of the season, Ashley conducted her first television interview in years.

As the players warmed up to face West Ham in front of an eager crowd from St James & # 39; Park, Ashley promised that "it would only be sold when we lift a trophy or qualify for the Champions League."

Since then, he has participated in two other television interviews, one with Sky Sports in 2017 titled "Ashley Speaks Direct,quot;, and another with Sky news The following year, when he claimed he was close to selling the club after another 12 months on the market.

Transfer policy

Joelinton has been Ashley's most expensive purchase at £ 40 million, but has struggled to find a consistent way to score goals

Ashley's main plan as the years went by was to buy young players and sell them for a profit.

We have seen that this policy is enjoying great success, such as Moussa Sissoko, Gini Wijnaldum, Demba Ba and Ayoze Perez.

However, there have also been many failures over the years: Remy Cabella, Florian Thauvin and Emmanuel Riviere come to mind.

What Ashley had never done, until recently, was break the club's transfer record. Supporters were longing for the day they could break Michael Owen's £ 16 million signing since August 2005.

It looked like it was never going to happen under Ashley's management, until she finally crushed him twice in the span of six months last year, first with £ 21m Miguel Almiron and then £ 40m Brazilian striker Joelinton.

Rafa the gaffer

Rafa Benítez was adored by Newcastle fans during his time at the club.

Ashley brought in Rafa Benitez in March 2016 in a bid to keep the club in the Premier League, after a terrible start to the season with former England coach Steve McClaren.

Supporters immediately took the Spaniard and bought his ethos, even though the style of soccer is not great to look at.

Benítez was unable to keep Newcastle in the top flight, but Ashley handed him a three-year contract after fans serenaded the former Real Madrid coach on the last day of the season, as he had been relegated.

Benítez and Ashley endured a frantic relationship, with the first feeling that Ashley showed no ambition in the transfer market.

In the end, Benítez proved to be too big a manager for a club career the way he was under Ashley, and his contract expired without either side returning to the table.

Tyneside protested when Ashley lost the winner of the Champions League to China.

Sold to Staveley?

Amanda Staveley could finally be about to negotiate a deal to take over Newcastle

After unsuccessfully putting Newcastle up for sale after buying it, Ashley put it back on the market in 2017.

Businesswoman Amanda Staveley, who had played a key role in buying the Manchester City Sheikh Mansour years earlier, made a move to rid the club of her hands and Ashley was eager to sell.

However, a four-month power game ended with Ashley describing her attempts as a "complete waste of time."

Despite the interest from various other parties, Staveley has returned to the table once again, this time with the finances of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund behind her.

Ashley or Newcastle have not yet commented, but a source close to the deal has said Sky Sports News that there is an agreement for the Staveley consortium to buy the club for £ 300 million, which is £ 40 million less than Ashley wanted a few months ago.

Supporters have passed the point of being desperate. We sit down and wait to find out if Ashley's controversial 13-year tenure is nearing completion.