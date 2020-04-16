A newly discovered house-sized asteroid newly compressed by Earth – BGR

An asteroid up to 100 feet in diameter passed close to Earth on Wednesday morning.

The space rock named 2020 GH2 got closer to Earth than the distance from Earth to the Moon, making it a fairly close call.

The object is now being tracked by scientists.

NASA and other space agencies around the world are constantly on the lookout for possible threats that may appear in the darkness of space. Objects like asteroids can cause devastation, especially if they are large and hit us without warning. Fortunately, scientists are already tracking thousands of them and find new ones all the time.

That being said, sometimes a space rock jumps at us, it doesn't appear until only days or even hours are left to make a close pass to Earth. That was the case with 2020 GH2, an asteroid estimated to be up to 100 feet wide, which was initially discovered less than a week ago on April 11, but has already made an incredibly close step to our planet.

Distance is relative when it comes to massive objects like planets and the vastness of space, but the closest 2020 GH2 focus of around 220,000 miles really is just a hair width in the grand scheme of things. In fact, the rock got closer to Earth than the distance the Moon orbits our planet.

Due to its relatively small size, the object was not seen until it was already approaching its date with Earth. However, at 100 feet wide, it could still have done significant damage if it had directly impacted Earth. It wouldn't have been a "world ender,quot;, but you definitely wouldn't want to be close to where it came at full speed in our atmosphere.

In 2013, an asteroid approximately 66 feet in diameter created a massive fireball in the skies above the Chelyabinsk region of Russia. The intense friction of the atmosphere and the heat caused the meteorite to explode before reaching the ground. When it exploded, it did so at an altitude of more than 18 miles, but the powerful force of the blast still managed to damage thousands of buildings and seriously injured some 1,500 people.

Now, imagine a rock significantly larger than the one falling on a major city or even a moderately populated region of Earth. Obviously, it wouldn't be pleasant and with just a few days between its initial discovery and flyby, if 2020 GH2 had been on a collision course with Earth, we would have done little to prepare.

The good news, of course, is that the asteroid safely passed our planet early Wednesday morning while we were all comfortable in our beds. Scientists will continue to track your path to make sure we know when and where it will appear next.

Image Source: Hubble Space Telescope / ESA