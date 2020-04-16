A new simple treatment is saving the lives of patients with coronavirus – BGR

Coronavirus patients with severe respiratory symptoms may benefit from being placed on their stomach instead of on their back while receiving treatment.

Lying on your stomach "opens parts of the lung,quot; that do not open when a person is on their back.

Anecdotal reports from doctors suggest that the prone position can dramatically improve blood oxygen levels and potentially increase survival rates.

The new coronavirus pandemic has already claimed more than 100,000 lives worldwide. With more than 1.4 million active cases in the last count, there are still many people who need to be saved, and the most critically ill patients are monitored 24 hours in hospitals and intensive care units. These patients are usually comfortably placed on their backs, but doctors are now realizing that a different posture could actually save lives.

How CNN Doctors dealing with coronavirus patients who are having trouble breathing are reportedly learning that turning the individual over onto their stomach instead of their back can dramatically improve their condition. The news comes just a day after a different team of doctors made an intriguing discovery about one of the strangest symptoms of the coronavirus that has appeared in patients. This new repositioning technique appears to work for both sedated and ventilated patients with severe symptoms and for patients who do not use ventilators, and could lead to higher survival rates if proven effective after further investigation.

Turning a patient with respiratory problems on his stomach is not a completely new concept. Doctors in France experimented with the same technique for patients with severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) who were on respirators to breathe. Those who were face down had a better chance of survival than those who stayed face up.

Now, that same idea is being applied to coronavirus patients with respiratory distress, and doctors say it's working. Anecdotal evidence suggests that placing a patient in the "prone,quot; position can dramatically increase their blood oxygen levels in a short period of time.

"Once you see it work, you want to do it more, and you see it work almost immediately," said Dr. Kathryn Hibbert, director of the ICU Medical at Massachusetts General Hospital. CNN. "By turning them upside down, we're opening parts of the lung that haven't been opened before."

This is great news, but there is a catch: turning patients upside down does not come without its own share of risks. Depending on their condition, some severe patients may need deeper sedation to remain on their stomach while ventilated. Doctors finally have to make the call and decide for which patients the risk is justified.

An ongoing clinical trial at Rush University Medical Center aims to produce some hard data on how beneficial the technique is and which patients benefit the most from being placed on their stomach instead of their back. The research could yield important life-saving guidelines for COVID-19 patients.

Image Source: JEROME FAVRE / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock