5 times Bollywood stars showed off off-screen heroics

Bollywood stars in India are often treated as Demi gods. People in the country admire them for inspiration and admit it or not, whatever Bollywood stars say and do has a huge impact on people's lives. On several occasions, these stars set good examples for their fans by proving that they are also off-screen heroes. So we decided to list five times when the stars showed off their heroics off screen.

1.Akshay Kumar

We all know Akshay Kumar and his love for the country. Time and time again, the actor has contributed to the cause of the nation by doing everything in his power to help those in need. Another incident that makes us respect the actor even more is when he saved an unconscious man in a harness. The incident was captured on video and reached social media shortly after which it went viral.

2. Shabana Azmi

Like Akshay, Shabana Azmi is also known for championing social causes. Shabana's father, deceased Kaifi Azmi, was the man behind the formation of the NGO Mijwan Welfare Society (MWS). After her father's disappearance, Shabana decided to take over and run the organization even today. A true act of inspiration, right?

3. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were in Delhi to promote their movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. After a day of interviews, the two were heading back to the hotel when they saw a man bleeding on National Highway No. 8. Varun and Alia helped get him to the hospital and made sure he received proper medical attention. Speaking about the same with a prominent newspaper, Varun said: “I didn't think much; I simply did what my instincts told me to do at the time. I am happy to know that the child is out of danger now. "

4. Farhan Akhtar

While filming for sister Zoya Akhtar's film Dil Dhadakne Do, Farhaan Akhtar performed a truly heroic act. The team was filming in Turkey and was enjoying a beach party after packing up. Ranveer Singh's hairdresser, Darshan, decided to go swimming in the water when a strong current of currents suddenly pulled him away. Fortunately, he caught Farhan's attention and immediately ran into the water to save Darshan.

5. John Abraham

John Abraham could perform those stunts on the big screen with ease, but there is a lot of effort behind the screen to make it look so easy. During the filming of his movie Force, the actor was supposed to drive his car in a series of sharp turns. If this was not difficult enough, the track was also difficult to grip as it was still wet from the rain before. As he fired, the jeep tilted to the side and John's co-star Genelia D’Souza, who was with him in the car, panicked. John remained calm in the difficult situation and made sure that he and his partner were safely out of the car.