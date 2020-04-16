2020 NFL Draft: The Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow, and No. 1 Pick | NFL news





LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be No. 1 in the overall team.

The Cincinnati Bengals possess envied power to shape the next decade of the franchise as they head to the 2020 NFL Draft with the No. 1 overall pick.

An unorthodox and groundbreaking virtual project could be contrasted with a somewhat predictable opening, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow touted as an irresistible opportunity for the Bengals boss to lead the team into playoff football.

Record winner of the Heisman Trophy. National champion. Hero of the hometown of Ohio State University. Everything makes a new face of the franchise.

Bengals Success Project

Carson Palmer was selected No. 1 in 2003

Only three times in their history have the Bengals been the first overall pick, being the last Heisman Carson Palmer Trophy-winning quarterback in 2003. He led the organization to its first winning season since 1990 in 2005 as one of only two appearances in playoffs in his seven years with the team.

Since Palmer's departure in 2010, the Bengals have lost five consecutive wild card playoff games between 2011-2015 and have gone four consecutive seasons without reaching the 2016-2019 postseason, ending last year with the worst record in the NFL. at 2-14.

The Bengals' number one first pick was Dan Wilkinson in 1994, only to have the Ohio state defensive tackle traded to the Washington Redskins four seasons later with little to show for his time from the team's perspective.

In 1995, Cincinnati, again with the No. 1 pick, selected Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter, who missed his entire rookie year after snapping a ligament in his knee during the preseason. Carter missed the 1997, 1998, and 1999 seasons as injuries plagued his career.

His last pick in the top 10 was wide receiver John Ross at No. 9 after he broke the 40-yard record in the Scouting Combine in 2017. Since then, he has struggled to live up to the applause that accompanied such a achievement.

A.J. Green, who ranked No. 4 in 2011, represents the organization's most recent top five pick and arguably one of his most successful draft picks in recent history, the wide receiver accumulates seven Pro Bowl appearances before miss all of 2020 due to injury. It remains a major attraction for Burrow if he returns to Ohio.

With the No. 11 pick in 2019, the Bengals added offensive tackle Jonah Williams, who missed his entire rookie season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Joe Burrow – an obvious one?

Burrow led LSU to the National Championship last season

Burrow has the credentials on the field to match icy demeanor and unshakable confidence.

The 23-year-old was named the Heisman Trophy winner in December after racking up a record 90.7 percent of all available first-place votes.

He then finished 31-of-49 passes for 463 yards and five touchdowns, as well as recording a rushed touchdown to lead the Tigers to the National College Championship title with a 42-25 victory over Clemson.

In doing so, he set an FBS season record for touchdowns with 65 ending the year with a total of 5,671 passing yards.

While Burrow to the Bengals seems safe, there is also the external possibility that Cincinnati will trade again with other teams in need of quarterbacks. That would mean continuing with veteran Andy Dalton and potentially hiring Chase Young, considered the best player in the draft.

0:39 Former Bengals Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz has backed Joe Burrow to succeed in the NFL should he be selected as No. 1 overall Former Bengals Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz has backed Joe Burrow to succeed in the NFL should he be selected as No. 1 overall

"I'm a fan of Andy Dalton to some degree, which means if you put Andy Dalton in the right situation with the right players around him, with the right coaching staff, he's a guy who can lead a team to 11 wins. and get into the playoffs, "Dan Hanzus of Around the NFL told Richard Graves.

"The Bengals took that path as long as they could and it's time for them to have a new restart here."

"They have a young head coach (Zac Taylor) who didn't even get a chance last year, you have to turn the page as an organization and I think that's why, even though Chase Young is a fantastic prospect and the kind of guy teams drool, I think Burrow is a big hit for them.

"A guy who dominated at the college level against top competition.

"He's an Ohio boy, he seems to have all the intangibles, and Cincinnati's decision to spend money on free agency at an unprecedented level seemed like an answer to questions or concerns that Burrow didn't want to come to town because the Bengals didn't. is it so,quot;. It is not a team that is ready to win.

"I think Bengals fans will set the city on fire if they don't get this kid and he turns out to be a star."

The best that 2020 has to offer?

The presence of Ohio state defensive end Young is perhaps the only reason the Bengals would even begin to consider relinquishing their control over Burrow.

Considered a generational advantage runner and best available player, Young enters the NFL after wreaking havoc at the college with 16.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and 46 tackles, including 21 by loss, in 12 games last season.

The Heisman Trophy finalist and unanimous All-American, on the line to fall to the Washington Redskins at n. # 2, he is shaping up to be the type of quarterback in the NFL's disruptive force who will tire of seeing.

Such is his reputation before joining the professional ranks that Young earned praise from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, who was named Defensive Rookie of the Year for being drafted in the state of Ohio in 2019.

"I think he will be Defensive Rookie of the Year next year, or even more," Bosa said.

"I think his potential is as good as anyone's, just with his physical attributes. He's six foot five, 270 (pounds), he runs like a catcher, strong."

"We will have to get together and work, do it well, it is a little different to play NFL tackles, but once you master it, it will be the real deal."

& # 39; An opportunity to solve your QB problems for years to come & # 39;

Burrow is not the only quarterback to pull the strings in this year's draft, as Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa has been the favorite for the No. 1 pick before requiring surgery on a right hip dislocation in November.

With Pro Days and pre-Draft visits canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, there remains a notion of uncertainty about his health.

One of the Miami Dolphins or Los Angeles Chargers could find himself in a position to meet his quarterback needs by selecting Tagovailoa, however, there are more and more murmurs that he could still slide down to the Jacksonville Jaguars at n. ° 9.

"I think he's back, and people need to see him as the same person who was judged as the lock on the draft's first pick before the season," agent Leigh Steinberg said in an interview with Sky Sports News.

"He has great footwork, precise precision like a Drew Brees, excellent leadership skills and a strong arm. It will make some team really happy as a franchise quarterback in the long term."

Tagovailoa chose to give up his senior year when he left Alabama 474 of 684 passes for 7,442 yards, 87 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions in 24 starts in three seasons.

He led Crimson Tide in successive National Championship appearances in 2017 and 2018, securing the title against the Georgia Bulldogs with a 26-23 victory in the latter.

Steinberg added: "The most difficult position to complete professional football is as a franchise quarterback. Here is someone who led his team to a National Championship, who is incredibly accurate, charismatic and a great leader on the field, who technically it's very, very solid.

"You have this unique opportunity to take on this great character, young athlete and solve your quarterback problems for years to come."

