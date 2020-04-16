2020 NFL Draft: Arm Talent & # 39; Patrick Mahomes-esque & # 39; of Jordan Love attracts interest | NFL news

"It is a very intriguing name and could go from the top 10 to the end of the first round."





Quarterback Jordan Love is expected to be taken in the first round.

Building talent to rival that of Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes has seen Jordan Love become an intriguing choice in the 2020 NFL Draft, says NFL Network reporter James Palmer.

The love of the Utah state has been on the periphery of the quarterbacks conversation, as the Cincinnati Bengals target Joe Burrow at n. ° 1 and the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers reflect on Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert at n. ° 5 and n. ° 6, respectively.

The 21-year-old enters the draft as one of the most enigmatic options in the center, his strengths as a game caller weighed in the eyes of some because of an uninspiring 2019 stat sheet.

"I'm hearing a lot of love for Jordan Love," said Palmer. Sky Sports. "He has the arm talent that a quarterback evaluator I trust tremendously says he would take on anyone in the last four drafts."

"It does not mean that he will be a great player, it does not mean that he will live up to that, it is just that the talent he has to throw the ball is in the style of Patrick Mahomes, that is why there are many people intrigued with him."

Love finished last season 293 of 473 passes for 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, in addition to being caught 20 times.

This followed a second year in which he completed 267 of 416 passes for a school season record of 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 13 games. He was also named MVP in Utah State's 52-13 victory over North Texas in the 2018 New Mexico Bowl.

Palmer added: "There were a lot of turnovers a year ago, but he played at Utah State shooting guys who are future insurance sellers, are not NFL players, so it is a very intriguing name and could go anywhere from the top 10 until the end of the first round. "

Love might still be available by the time the New England Patriots are on the clock at No. 23, or maybe even sooner if they're trying to change.

Bill Belichick's focus in the first round will help answer whether or not he's ready to enter the new season with Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer as quarterbacks, after Tom Brady's departure in free agency.

Palmer explained, "I heard some people in the league say a thing or two to nature that they think the Patriots may have had a plan in mind as a quarterback when they moved out of Brady, and now with everything that happened with COVID -19 they have a completely different plan as a quarterback.

"That could be true when you look at what they have. They bring back Brian Hoyer, someone who knows their system, and they really like Jarrett (Stidham), someone who is young and not very experienced, but they think that Maybe it could be that guy. But what do those two guys have in common? They know the Patriots system.

"This could be a change in the way the Patriots see things, but I wouldn't be surprised if they went and chose someone like Jordan Love. If he started falling where they are."

With the NFL team's facilities closed and the start of offseason training delayed, it remains to be seen whether training camp will start on time in July.

While virtual platforms provide coaches with an opportunity to keep in touch with players, the lack of personal integration raises questions about the ability to get rookies, particularly quarterbacks, up to speed to start Week One.

"I don't see them (the Patriots) going up a quarterback and making a dramatic move like that, but I do think about the way they approach the quarterback position. A lot of people in the league are definitely taking the 'We have a different low season, we can wait a year, we go with the boys who know what we do first offensively. "

"There are many people who say that if you are going to choose Joe Burrow No. 1 overall in the Cincinnati Bengals and you get him out there for Week One, if there is Week One on time, they just don't see how that player can be prepared "

