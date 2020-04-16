Home Entertainment 17-year-old Disney star Skai Jackson makes vulgar comments about IG !! (&...

17-year-old Disney star Skai Jackson makes vulgar comments about IG !! (& # 39; I have a juice box & # 39;)

Bradley Lamb
Skai Jackson is one of the biggest stars on the Disney network. The 17-year-old Disney actress starred in 2 of the most popular shows on the net: Jessie and Bunk & # 39; d.

But Skai is now a teenager, and she's starting to act like one.

MTO News has been hearing rumors for years that the 17-year-old actress likes to flirt with much older rappers on social media. And some of the conversations he allegedly had with the rappers were explicit.

Well, yesterday, Skai was trapped there, doing his best in public.

While listening to rapper Tory Lanez's explicit IG radio show, the Disney actress began flirting with Tory in the comments, and the underage Disney actress told the rapper that she had a "juice box."

