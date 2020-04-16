17-year-old cicadas are about to invade the east coast – BGR

Cicadas in a 17-year life cycle will emerge from the ground in various states this spring.

After spending 17 years underground, the insects will crawl, perch on trees, and pass to winged adults.

This year's brood, Brood IX, can be found in North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

In many places around the United States, summer would not be the same without the occasional hum of a cicada buzzing in the distance. Noisy insects are either a harmless curiosity or a total nuisance, depending on where in the country you live and the specific cicada species that reside there. People in Virginia, North Carolina, and West Virginia will see far more mistakes than usual in 2020.

Periodic cicada species maintain long breeding cycles, only emerging every 13 or 17 years. There are more than a dozen of these types of cicada hatchlings, and Brood IX has not been seen since 2003. That means it is going to be a very noisy summer for counties where insects are destined to appear.

These types of cicadas live under forest floors for years and years, drawing sustenance from tree roots. Then, as if evoked by some invisible force, insects come out of the ground in large numbers to perch on tree trunks and branches in the spring, where they move to the last stage of their life cycle.

Adult cicadas emerge from their scaly shells with newly formed wings. The next month or so passes, and the males make a lot of noise in an attempt to mate with a female. Their adult life is brief and, in the early summer, the vast majority have already reproduced and died.

Eggs, typically attached to tree branches, hatch a couple of months later. Baby cicadas, called nymphs, are buried in the ground and the whole process begins again.

Not all cicadas are periodic, but hatchlings that emerge simultaneously in regular cycles of 13 or 17 years can be a nuisance due to their large numbers. If you are not a fan of mistakes, the good news is that they only stay for a short time, and since we are all sheltering in place due to the current global health crisis, they will probably disappear by time anyway we are allowed enjoy the summer weather.

As for Brood IX, cicada experts have a very good idea of ​​exactly where they will emerge. Here is a summary of specific locations, via Cicada Mania:

Virginia Municipalities : Blacksburg, Bland, Callands, Christiansburg, Covington, Dry Pond, Ferrum, Martinsville, Roanoke, Salem, Vinton and more.

: Blacksburg, Bland, Callands, Christiansburg, Covington, Dry Pond, Ferrum, Martinsville, Roanoke, Salem, Vinton and more. Virginia counties : Allegheny, Bland, Franklin, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Roanoke.

: Allegheny, Bland, Franklin, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Roanoke. Municipalities of North Carolina : Chestnut Hill, Ennice, Francisco, Hays, Kernersville, McGrady, Millers Creek, Mt Airy, North Wilkesboro, Purlear, Thurmond, Westfield and more.

: Chestnut Hill, Ennice, Francisco, Hays, Kernersville, McGrady, Millers Creek, Mt Airy, North Wilkesboro, Purlear, Thurmond, Westfield and more. North Carolina Counties : Ashe, Alleghany, Forsyth, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes.

: Ashe, Alleghany, Forsyth, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes. West Virginia Municipalities : Camp Creek, Elmhurst, Hinton, Jumping Branch, Spanishburg and more.

: Camp Creek, Elmhurst, Hinton, Jumping Branch, Spanishburg and more. West Virginia Counties: Fayette, Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Pocahontas, Summers.

If you see your location on the list, get ready for a very noisy spring.

Image source: Keith Srakocic / AP / Shutterstock