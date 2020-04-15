Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Worst recession in nearly a century is coming
The global economy is expected to contract 3 percent this year due to economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, the worst recession since the Great Depression, the International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday.
It is an extraordinary change since the beginning of this year, when the fund predicted that the world economy would outperform 2019 and grow 3.3 percent. The new projections took into account weeks of closed factories, quarantines, and lockouts.
"The magnitude and speed of the collapse in activity that has followed is unlike anything we have experienced in our lives," said Gita Gopinath, the fund's chief economist.
Governments have cautiously eased the blockades this week in hopes of reviving trade activity. Although Italy extended its blockade to May 3, the country reopened some stores on Tuesday. In Spain, workers were allowed to return to factories and construction sites. Primary schools will open in Denmark on Wednesday, while the Czech government has lifted bans on community sports.
Britain discounts the death toll from coronavirus
Britain, with the fastest growing outbreak in Western Europe, has underestimated the human and economic cost of the coronavirus.
Deaths can be at least 10 percent higher than the official toll, 12,107 as of Tuesday, which did not include people who died in nursing homes or in their own private residences, according to government data. Up to 13 percent of the country's nursing homes have confirmed coronavirus cases, the chief medical adviser estimated.
A tax watchdog group predicted Britain's economy could shrink by 35 percent in the second quarter of this year, killing two million jobs. Those new numbers cast a grim shadow on the country's response to the epidemic.
Closer look: In one week, more than 16,000 people died from all causes in Britain, about 6,000 more than the five-year average for that time of year, a clue to the true number of coronavirus-related deaths.
In other developments:
Trump cuts funds for W.H.O.
President Trump said Tuesday he would cut US funding for the World Health Organization, accusing it of "mismanaging and covering up,quot; the spread of the coronavirus.
With his poll numbers falling, the president has shifted blame in recent days, as his handling of the outbreak has been criticized. Trump said the imposition of early travel restrictions on China, something W.H.O. advised against in February, saved thousands of lives.
It is unclear whether the funding cut is permanent, and Trump said payments will stop as the administration reviews the organization's handling of the virus.
Details: Last year, the United States contributed about $ 553 million to W.H.O., which has a biennial budget of about $ 6 billion.
Watch: Doctors express their fears about making wrong decisions in treating patients; some said they had to abandon long-term ventilation protocols for certain patients.
Opinion: An epidemiologist explores how scientists can determine who is immune to the coronavirus based only on flashes of data.
And now for the backstory on …
Putin's disinformation campaign
William Broad, a science and health reporter, recently wrote about a decade of disinformation in health promoted by President Vladimir Putin of Russia. We talked to him about his article.
How did you get interested in this story?
Last year, I wrote about how Mr. Putin and his aides were doing everything they could to scare Americans into thinking that the new cell phone technology known as 5G posed serious health threats. Upon researching that article, I noticed other areas where the Kremlin was hypocritically sounding false alarms, especially on health issues, and I started putting together chains.
Mr. Putin's personal story here seems fascinating. He appears to have spent part of his initial career as K.G.B. Agent who works on foreign disinformation campaigns, right?
Yes No question. He was a K.G.B. officer who rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel and worked in foreign intelligence. American experts say those officers had to spend a quarter of their time conceiving and carrying out plans to sow disinformation. So he's been in this game for a long time, something on the order of four decades.
Some of Russia's public health conspiracies look pretty pretty and don't seem to have had much of an effect on American public opinion. But what do you think have been the greatest successes of this effort?
The Kremlin's vaccine campaign has done a lot to keep Americans away from childhood vaccines, helping to spark a resurgence of measles, a disease that was once seen as defeated. Last year, USA USA He had 1,282 new cases, of which 61 resulted in major complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis.
And what are the main ways that Putin's campaign can influence disinformation of the coronavirus in the future?
At worst, it appears that false information about the coronavirus may help prolong the pandemic and contribute to new cases of disability and death.
