Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Worst recession in nearly a century is coming

The global economy is expected to contract 3 percent this year due to economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, the worst recession since the Great Depression, the International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday.

It is an extraordinary change since the beginning of this year, when the fund predicted that the world economy would outperform 2019 and grow 3.3 percent. The new projections took into account weeks of closed factories, quarantines, and lockouts.

"The magnitude and speed of the collapse in activity that has followed is unlike anything we have experienced in our lives," said Gita Gopinath, the fund's chief economist.

Governments have cautiously eased the blockades this week in hopes of reviving trade activity. Although Italy extended its blockade to May 3, the country reopened some stores on Tuesday. In Spain, workers were allowed to return to factories and construction sites. Primary schools will open in Denmark on Wednesday, while the Czech government has lifted bans on community sports.