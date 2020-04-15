YNW Melly denied release from jail despite testing positive for coronavirus

Rapper YNW Melly has been denied early release from jail, despite claims by his lawyer that he is "dying,quot; of coronavirus.

Melly is currently awaiting trial in a Broward County jail after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of affiliates YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. Police officers say he shot his friends and then publicly mourned their deaths as a cover.

According to documents obtained by XXL, an attorney for the Florida rapper filed an emergency motion for release of medical care on April 6. On April 2, the news was announced that Melly had contracted the virus.

The families of his two alleged victims filed motions against his release from prison. It seems that the judge has taken his feelings into account, and he will not be free any time soon.

If convicted, Melly could face life in prison and even the death penalty for double murder.