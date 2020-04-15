WWE Releases: Kurt Angle, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson among superstar cuts

It is a difficult day for many talents in WWE.

Vince McMahon reportedly made a call with company staff on Wednesday, describing details about plans to suspend some employees. It seems that some WWE superstars were part of the cuts.

WWE released a list of superstars released on Wednesday, but it is reported that more names will be added to that list soon. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and EC3 are the most important to be mentioned until Wednesday afternoon.

The news comes just after one of the worst audience nights in "RAW,quot; history, not to mention that McMahon collected around $ 80 million in shares last week.

While it is reported that there will be more cuts to come, this is what we know so far.

(This list will be updated.)

WWE launches 2020

Kurt Angle

Angle began his WWE career, becoming a heavyweight champion and then fighting for the rebirth of his ECW brand. After leaving WWE, he spent time in TNA wrestling between 2006 and 2016, and finally returned to WWE as "RAW,quot; general manager in 2017.

Drake Maverick

Originally brought to WWE as the commissioner of "205 Live,quot;, Maverick eventually moved to "RAW,quot; as manager of Authors of Pain. Before working on WWE, he spent time at TNA as "Rockstar Spud,quot;.

Karl Anderson

Anderson made the jump to WWE alongside teammate Luke Gallows in 2016. Before working in WWE, Anderson was a member of New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he was a stalwart in the Bullet Club stable.

Luke Gallows

Gallows, who wrestled in WWE in previous years as Luke Gallows and Festus, previously spent time in New Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA. Along with Karl Anderson, they are twice WWE "RAW,quot; team champions.

Eric Young

Young entered WWE through the NXT brand, where he was the stable leader "SAnitY,quot;. After being called up to "SmackDown,quot; and losing fourth member Nikki Cross, SAnitY disbanded. In NXT, he was a one-time tag team champion as part of SAnitY.

EC3

EC3, who became known as Derrick Bateman in the then FCW development territory, went to TNA where he was renamed the Kayfabe nephew of TNA owner Dixie Carter, Ethan Carter III. After his release from TNA, he landed on NXT in 2018. He was called "RAW,quot; in 2019 and is a former TNA heavyweight world champion.

Curt Hawkins

Hawkins has had a winding career in WWE, known more for being an improvement talent than a serious singles competitor. Along with Zack Ryder, Hawkins is a two-time WWE tag team champion "RAW,quot;.

Lio Rush

Rush came through the development brand NXT before spending time on the main roster as Bobby Lashley's hype. He returned to NXT and "205 Live,quot; later, capturing the WWE Cruiserweight Championship once in 2019.

Heath Slater

As a member of the Nexus, Slater made his WWE debut in 2010. He was a centerpiece of WWE's "RAW 1000,quot; celebration, losing to legendary talents every week until the 1,000th episode of the WWE flagship show.

Aiden English

As a half member of the Vaudevillains, English later became a singles fighter and part manager of Rusev. Later he would become a commentator.