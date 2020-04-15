WWE implements licenses, Exec pays cutbacks in plan to save $ 4 million in monthly costs – Deadline

World Wrestling Entertainment may have claimed a victory this week when the state of Florida called its games in Orlando "essential services," but the company said Wednesday that it is implementing a series of COVID-19 cuts.

A combination of employee leave and salary cuts for board members and executive salary cuts is expected to generate savings of $ 4 million a month. Permits are expected to be temporary, but the company did not provide specific numbers in terms of affected employees. Talent expenses, third-party staff, and consulting fees are also included in the austerity mix.

Movements are expected to increase cash flow by $ 40 million. WWE will report quarterly earnings on April 23.

"Due to COVID-19 and the current impacts of the government on WWE and the media business in general, the company has conducted a comprehensive assessment of its operations in recent weeks," a press release said. "This analysis resulted in the implementation of various short-term cost reductions and actions to improve cash flow."

Like most media companies, WWE, based in Stamford, CT, has had a significant impact during the current climate, with its shares dropping more than 40% in 2020 to date. However, even before the coronavirus sent the economy tumbling and dramatically altering the live sports and entertainment landscape, the company had had some difficulties.

The company is a huge stakeholder in XFL, the new model soccer league led by WWE boss Vince McMahon. The XFL filed for bankruptcy this month in the wake of the coronavirus that eliminated the league's debut season. In January, the company's co-chairs abruptly left, shortly before a disappointing quarterly earnings report.