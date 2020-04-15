Would you give up health or location data to return to work?

WASHINGTON – Cameron Karosis generally strives to protect your personal information. But a terrifying COVID-19 attack that started last month with headaches and fever, progressed to breathing problems, and led to a hospital visit, has now left him eager to reveal as much as possible to help stop the spread of the virus. .

Karosis has already shared personal details with Massachusetts health researchers. And if you were asked to comply with a disease tracking phone app that monitored your whereabouts but did not publicly reveal your Cambridge name and address, you said it would, too.

"I am sick and quarantined, take responsibility for it," said the 27-year-old software vendor. "You have the potential to kill other people."

As countries around the world move closer to ending blockades and restarting their economies and societies, citizens are being monitored more closely, in rich and poor, authoritarian and free nations.

New systems have been created or expanded to track who is infected and who is not, and where they have been, in China, South Korea and Singapore. And a variety of other surveillance systems, some using GPS location data, others that collect medical data, have been debated or tested in Israel, Germany, the UK, Italy and elsewhere.

The challenge: striking the tricky balance between limiting the spread of the disease and allowing people the freedom to move outside their homes.

Whether the perspective on the table is "immunity passports,quot; or cell phone-based tracking applications, the goal is to protect public health. But experts say it's also important to avoid a slippery slope scenario where data collected to minimize the spread of the disease is stored indefinitely, available without limits for law enforcement, or susceptible to hackers.

"We need to build the necessary railings for civil liberties," said Jake Laperruque, an attorney for the nonprofit Project on Government Oversight in Washington. "If new data is collected for public health purposes, it should only be used for public health purposes."

At this time, there is no single official plan for the reopening of the United States, where the constitutional system gives states the responsibility to maintain public safety and where COVID-19 deaths continue to rise sharply.

Scientists believe that the hundreds of thousands of people who have already recovered from the virus worldwide probably have some immunity against future infections, but they are not sure how long. To ensure that new cases do not overload the hospital's capacity, any plan to relax the blockages will include provisions to track infections.

"The virus will not go away; if we all go out by a certain date, it will spread widely again," said Dr. Tom Frieden, an infectious disease expert and former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. . USA "That means we have to think carefully about how and when we go out."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House's chief disease expert, said the administration considered the idea of ​​issuing immunity certificates to people whose blood tests reveal they have developed antibodies to fight the virus, among other possible plans. However, they have not concluded that such an approach would be effective, he told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

"I know people are eager to say, 'Well, we'll give you a passport that says you have positive antibodies, can go to work, and are protected.' The worst possibility that would happen is if we & # 39; we're really wrong about it ”and those people get infected.

Meanwhile, public health agencies from Massachusetts to the city of San Francisco have hired large numbers of people to lead "contact tracking,quot; teams. Their mission is to identify anyone who has recently been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, then encourage those people to get tested and perhaps isolate themselves. These meetings can be delicate and require training and support to do so effectively.

Aiming to take the tracking approach to a new scale, are tech giants Apple and Google, working together to create smartphone technology that alerts users if they share a park bench or grocery store aisle with a stranger who was later found to be infected with the virus.

Unlike the more invasive location tracking methods that some governments tried, the Apple-Google approach uses Bluetooth beacons to detect physical proximity and encrypted keys to maintain people's anonymity. The companies say they are creating the software only for public health departments, on the condition that they do not use it on a mandatory basis.

In addition to developing the technology, experts caution that the implications of implementing such devices must be carefully considered. Who will collect and verify the data? How long will it take? Will enough people use a voluntary app to make it useful?

"We know from history that,quot; emergency measures "too often last well beyond their initial expiration date," said Deborah Brown, principal investigator for Human Rights Watch.

He also noted that systems that monitor cell phone location or GPS data reveal more than just where someone has recently been. "Your contacts and associations can be collected, potentially your religious or political beliefs," he said, for example, if you have visited a church or mosque.

Susan Landau, a professor of cybersecurity at Tufts University, said she has doubts about the effectiveness of relying on smartphone-based approaches, even if the apps are carefully designed to protect individual privacy.

"My real concern about the whole thing is that I think it is overselling," he said. "Does it reduce the spread? I do not doubt it. Does it allow us to eliminate social distancing? No, not as long as there is a large proportion of asymptomatic people. "

Data collection should complement, but not replace, well-managed public health interventions, said Deborah Seligsohn, a political scientist at Villanova University.

It is one thing to simply send a phone alert that someone exposed to a COVID-19 case must isolate themselves for 14 days. Another thing is to have government workers bring them groceries or other essentials so that that quarantine period is possible if someone had trouble complying, he said.

After the various blockades are lifted, it is unclear how easily Americans will submit to follow-up efforts.

Cameron Karosis changed her mind by contracting the virus, but many others are still struggling with the prospect of how far they would be willing to go.

"Personally, I wouldn't be thrilled to be forced to download an app, mainly because I don't love the idea that Silicon Valley knows even more about me than they already know," said Maura Cunningham, a writer in Ann Arbor, Michigan. "But I'd probably give in to that pretty quickly if it became a widespread prerequisite to return to normal activity at some point in the future. I would definitely resist a blood test, that just feels too intrusive."

O & # 39; Brien reported from Providence, Rhode Island. Associated Press health journalists Mike Stobbe and Lauran Neergaard contributed to this story.

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.