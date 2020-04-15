Women's euros should move to 2022, says Casey Stoney, head of Man Utd | Football news

Stoney: "How are you going to organize an Olympic football tournament and the euros in the same year?"

















Casey Stoney believes that the UEFA Women's 2021 Euros should be postponed until 2022 to accommodate the Olympics.

Manchester United chief Casey Stoney believes there is no choice but to postpone the UEFA Women's 2021 Euros until 2022.

Next year's tournament, hosted by England, is slated to continue, although the Danish Football Association has claimed it has already been delayed by 12 months.

Some want to see the women's tournament alongside the men's version in 2021, but it could present problems with the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled for the same year.

English star Nikita Parris has already called for the 2021 UEFA Women's European Championship to be rescheduled for 2022, and Stoney insisted on Wednesday that "he will have to move."

England finished fourth in the 2019 World Cup

"It's really difficult," said Stoney. Sky Sports News. "How are you going to organize an Olympic football tournament and the euros in the same year?

"That is an incredible physical and mental question from the players. I don't think it is physically possible."

"I prefer it to have its own space and I prefer that players don't play two tournaments in one summer."

The Netherlands are the current champions after winning Euro 2017

"How do they get out of that into another league campaign? It's very difficult. In my opinion, it will have to move."

Qualification for the championship is still ongoing as England has already qualified for the final as a host.

Scotland is second in Group E, Wales is second in Group C, which also contains Northern Ireland in fourth place, and the Republic of Ireland is leading Group I.