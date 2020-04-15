WNBA 2020 Draft: What are the main stories? The | NBA News

Like everything else during these unprecedented days, this draft of the WNBA 2020 will not look like any of the others that preceded it.

Season 24 in WNBA history is planted on changing ground thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, a stark contrast to an exciting offseason that included a landmark Collective Bargaining Agreement and the most compelling free-agency period in the history of the league.

The start of the season has been delayed and the schedule has almost certainly been altered by the postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. But saying that what comes next is an unknown is not entirely true, because what comes next is the annual infusion of young talents in the exclusive ranks of the WNBA with the WNBA Draft on Friday night.

In a sports-starved landscape, the WNBA will have a chance to show its future to a large audience. It is brilliant.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert talks at a 2020 media event



There will be no players in a dance hall when their name is called. The WNBA, like the rest of the world, will go virtual for it. There will be no players, guests or media in the room when Commissioner Cathy Engelbert begins to announce selections. Selected players will participate remotely via video conference.

During the draft, the WNBA will honor Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli, and Payton Chester, who died in the helicopter crash on January 26 that claimed the lives of nine people, including Kobe Bryant, who will also be recognized for his league defense. . and its players

Coaches and GMs will make draft picks from separate spaces, rather than the traditional 'war room' setup, which should generate some interesting moments, especially if deals start leaking.

Ionescu in action for the Oregon ducks



Sabrina Ionescu made the decision last season to return to college for her final season because she had unfinished business after her Oregon Ducks fell in the 2019 NCAA National Semifinals to Baylor.

To that end, it remains unfinished. After a season in which she probably put the NCAA triple-double record out of reach forever, Ionescu became the first player to rack up 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists, winning both the regular Pac-12 season and Tournament titles in Master Fashion and win the award for every national player of the year out there.

Ionescu addresses the crowd at the Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Service at the Staples Center



Unfortunately, Ionescu did not have a chance to win a title thanks to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament. And he did it all under an emotional cloud that followed the death of friend and mentor Kobe Bryant.

Now is the time to move on to the next phase of your career as a professional basketball player. There should hardly be any drama when Ionescu's name is first named by New York Liberty, who, with the No. 1 first pick in franchise history, will get a newly coined household name on his roster, not to mention a game guard . who will change the face, and possibly the luck, of the franchise.

Satou Sabally in action for the Oregon Ducks



Ionescu will be joined in this draft by two of his Oregon teammates, striker Satou Sabally, who gave up his final year of eligibility to become a professional, and Ruthy Hebard, who ended her career as one of the most efficient finalists in the history of the NCAA. with a career field goal percentage of 65.1 percent.

Sabally, the winner of the Cheryl Miller Award as the nation's best spoiler, reached the top of many draft boards when she announced earlier this winter that she would turn pro after her junior season. Long and athletic with experience abroad, Sabally is seen as one of the top three.

Hebard, the winner of the Katrina McClain Award as the nation's top power forward, is also projected as a first-round pick. If all three go in the first round, that would be the first time that a school has produced three first-round picks since 2017.

Chennedy Carter in action for Texas A,amp;M



Sabally is not the only player to have turned pro with one season of eligibility remaining. Chennedy Carter of Texas A,amp;M and Megan Walker of Connecticut made the decision to begin their professional careers with the expectation of being first-round recruits.

Carter, who ranked sixth in the NCAA with 21.6 points per game, is a scorer who can find her own shot and also brings speed and court vision to any team looking for a dynamic young guard.

Walker, a strong shot from the wing, was the nation's top recruit three years ago when he arrived in Connecticut. She finished as the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year 2020, averaging 19.7 points and 8.4 rebounds and shooting 45 percent beyond the three-point arc. Walker scored 20 or more points in 18 games this season.

Lauren Cox in action for Baylor



The Dallas Wings have the No. 2, No. 5, No. 7, and No. 9 picks in the 2020 Draft, five of the top 15 picks and the most picks for any overall team with six in three rounds. General manager Greg Bibb and head coach Brian Agler are expected to package at least a couple of these elections to reach a deal for an impact player after the loss of Skylar Diggins-Smith and Glory Johnson in free agency, although it is difficult to imagine that option No. 2 will not be maintained, where they will obtain an elite talent such as Sabally or Baylor & # 39; s Lauren Cox.

Last season, the Wings finished 10-24 with four rookies on their roster. While there are plenty of young talents out there, it would be surprising not to see the Wings make a deal to attract a top-tier veteran.

Erica Ogwumike drives the Pepperdine wave lane



Three teams, Connecticut Sun, Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces will be left without a first-round pick.

If the Rice University product is worded, Erica Ogwumike, as expected, will join her sisters Nneka and Chiney in the league (both with Los Angeles Sparks).

Princeton's Bella Alarie has a shot at being the best Ivy League player since Alison Feaster (Harvard) in 1998. Alarie will likely be the fourth Ivy League player taken alongside Feaster, Temi Fagbenle (Harvard) and Leslie Robinson (Princeton ).

