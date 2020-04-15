Wilmer Valderrama reveals wedding planning teasers amidst Amanda Pachecho's engagement

Us magazine recently reported that Wilmer Valderrama dropped some clues about his wedding plans with his fiancée, Amanda Pacheco. During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the 40-year-old man That 70's show alum shared that it was going to be a "very exciting time,quot; to work in relationships.

Due to precautionary measures such as self-isolation and quarantine with loved ones, Wilmer believes this is a good time for self-reflection and to get to know each other better.

In many ways, it's like a gift, the actor explained. Fans of the small-screen star know that he has spent a lot of time at home with his 29-year-old future girlfriend.

It is clear that Valderrama is happy where he is today. The TV star claimed that money was tight when she grew up, however, after succeeding, she bought a nice house and then bought her neighbor's house so that her mother would live next door.

Wilmer said her father has also stayed in the same place, in addition to her little sister who currently lives with her mother. The actor joked that he has built a small town in the area. As previously reported, Wilmer and Amanda announced that they were engaged earlier this year.

The actor proposed to her when they were enjoying New Year's Day on a San Diego beach. Later they were taken to their Instagram accounts respectively to share the happy news. Wilmer, for the most part, seems not to be bothered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Amanda and the actor celebrated their anniversary on March 22, 2020. As most know, Wilmer has dated many Hollywood women in recent decades, including Mandy Moore, Demi Lovato, Lindsay Lohan, and Minka Kelly.

However, her romance with Lovato lasted from 2010 to 2016, easily becoming one of the most prolific. Demi shared her thoughts on Wilmer's engagement earlier this year in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, claiming that she had nothing but love for him and was excited about the news.

However, Demi went on to say that she and Wilmer had not spoken in a long time.



