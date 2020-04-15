



Willie Davis helped the Green Bay Packers win the first two Super Bowls

Green Bay Packers legend Willie Davis died at 85.

The Packers confirmed Davis' death to the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame on Wednesday, as did his former teammate and ballroom member Dave Robinson.

The Packers said he died at a hospital in Santa Monica, California, but did not disclose the cause of death.

A defensive end, Davis played for the Packers from 1960-69 and was part of the Green Bay Super Bowl winning teams in 1967 and 1968, and five NFL championship teams. Davis was also the first African-American captain in the team's history.

In 12 NFL seasons, he never missed a game.

& # 39; A man of true character & # 39;

Davis was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 1981. He holds the Packers' career record for loose ball recoveries with 21.

"Willie's extraordinary athleticism was an undeniable factor in Green Bay's winning tradition of the 1960s under Coach Lombardi," said Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker.

"He helped the Packers in an unprecedented championship run and two Super Bowl victories. Willie was a man of true character on and off the field. The Hall of Fame will always keep his legacy alive to inspire future generations. "

Davis played his college ball at Grambling with legendary coach Eddie Robinson and was selected in the round 15 draft by the Cleveland Browns in 1956.

After two years in the military, he joined the Browns in 1958 and was traded to the Packers before the 1960 season.

Davis played 162 career games, won the All-Pro award five times, and was named to the NFL All-Decade team in the 1960s. After his retirement, he was an NBC analyst for five years.