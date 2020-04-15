Will there be an unorthodox season 2?

With only four episodes, Heterodox It has captured a worldwide audience. The Netflix series starring Shira Haas Like Esty Shapiro, a young woman fleeing her arranged marriage and the Hasidic community she calls home for her short life of 19 years, has woken up since her debut on March 26. And despite the acclaim and attention, and more source material to pull, there are no plans for more. Heterodox.
Writer and producer Anna Winger told Metro there are no plans to revisit Etsy Shapiro's story or to adapt Deborah FeldmanOther books. Heterodox was based on Feldman's memoirs Unorthodox: the scandalous rejection of my Hasidic roots.
"We are not doing a sequel to this because we feel like we really tell this story. It was always designed as a miniseries. I suspect I will be working with these actors and many of my collaborators on this project again. We have many new things in development," he said. Winger. "So it is not the end of the road for this constellation, but I don't think we will retell this story. We have told it."
Heterodox she follows Etsy as she secretly travels from Williamsburg, Brooklyn to Berlin, Germany, after a series of events at home left her doubting her place in the Jewish community from which her mother had previously fled. In Berlin, Esty meets a group of musicians who open their eyes to the secular world.
The miniseries ends with some outstanding questions, not all the stories are tied. Given the entertainment industry's propensity to continue stories beyond its lifespan, the desire to know more about what happened to Esty is understandable.
The four episodes of Heterodox and a mini documentary is now airing on Netflix.
%MINIFYHTMLb9d4936f131b2686e686429118d3fab914%