Will there be an unorthodox season 2?

With only four episodes, Heterodox It has captured a worldwide audience. The Netflix series starring Shira Haas Like Esty Shapiro, a young woman fleeing her arranged marriage and the Hasidic community she calls home for her short life of 19 years, has woken up since her debut on March 26. And despite the acclaim and attention, and more source material to pull, there are no plans for more. Heterodox.

Writer and producer Anna Winger told Metro there are no plans to revisit Etsy Shapiro's story or to adapt Deborah FeldmanOther books. Heterodox was based on Feldman's memoirs Unorthodox: the scandalous rejection of my Hasidic roots.