Will the coronavirus end Israel's political paralysis?

JERUSALEM – After three inconclusive elections that resulted in a one-year stalemate, the President of Israel gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival, Benny Gantz, until midnight Wednesday to form a unity government.
If no agreement is reached by then, Israel will move closer to a fourth election, despite the state of national emergency created by the coronavirus crisis.
On Tuesday, six weeks after the March 2 election and a series of bitter intermittent negotiations, the two sides met to talk and again failed to finalize a deal. Here is a look at what is at stake for both sides and why Israel does not yet have an elected government.
Why are they Israel's main political enemies even in the unity talks?
The last election, like the previous two, did not produce a clear winner.
Gantz, a former army chief and leader of the Blue and White centrist party who entered politics just over a year ago, came out in a slightly better position than Netanyahu, the conservative incumbent and longest-serving prime minister in Israel. . .
With more support from members of Parliament, Mr. Gantz had the first opportunity to form a coalition. But the anti-Netanyahu camp, encompassing ultra-Arab, Islamic, and Jewish parties, proved too disparate to form a government.
Mr. Netanyahu's Likud party and its right-wing and religious partners did not reach the majority to form their own government in the 120-seat Parliament.
The only way forward was for Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gantz to join forces in a government of national unity. Gantz initially resisted because it meant breaking his repeated electoral promises not to sit in government with an accused prime minister. Mr. Netanyahu faces trial for charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He denied having done anything wrong.
Then the coronavirus hit Israel.
Netanyahu, a cunning political survivor, publicly pleaded with Gantz to join him in an emergency national government to combat the health crisis. He proposed to share the work of Prime Minister, with Mr. Netanyahu holding it for the first 18 months, and Mr. Gantz taking office for the next 18 months.
Citing the common good in the face of a growing public and economic health crisis, and seeking to avoid a fourth election, Mr. Gantz relented and agreed in principle last month.
If it's an emergency, why have the talks dragged on?
The pandemic has sickened thousands of Israelis and has killed at least 118 so far. But government negotiations stalled due to political and legal details.
First, Netanyahu and Gantz differ in their approaches from President Trump's proposal to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Netanyahu has pledged to quickly and unilaterally annex large stretches of the occupied West Bank, while Gantz's Blue and White party has said it opposes unilateral annexation in the absence of a broad international consensus.
The two parties have reportedly reached an agreement on this matter.
More problematic was what critics describe as Mr. Netanyahu's singular goal of ensuring that he can remain in office despite his legal problems.
Mr. Netanyahu tried to change the procedures for appointing Supreme Court justices, according to Blue and White officials. Then, according to analysts, he was looking for a way to circumvent any future Supreme Court decision that prohibits a candidate accused of crimes, like himself, from forming a government.
By remaining in office, Mr. Netanyahu gains crucial influence by trying to negotiate a settlement with state prosecutors, or he can try to ensure immunity from prosecution.
These demands appeared to be a point of conflict for Mr. Gantz, who said he was hoping to protect fundamental democratic values, particularly the rule of law.
"Netanyahu and Likud know that we are reasonable partners," he said Monday night. "They also know that there are certain areas in which we are not going to commit, mainly among them, protecting the rule of law and safeguarding Israeli democracy." Those are always important, but even more so in times of crisis. ”
But Gantz has been the target of a bitter attack by many former allies and supporters who saw in his betrayal his willingness to join a government led by Netanyahu, along with right-wing and religious partners in the Netanyahu coalition. His party broke up, with about half of its members addressing the opposition, leaving him with less influence and few political options.
"At least don't call this an emergency government," Yair Lapid, a former ally of Gantz, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, noting the lack of attention to health and economic issues in the negotiations.
Will a unity government bring national healing and reconciliation?
After a year of political stalemate, a unity agreement can provide a temporary balm for a deeply divided and anxious Israel under lock and key to fight the coronavirus. But a unity coalition is unlikely to resolve Israel's old divisions.
Given that Mr. Gantz's party would join a coalition that would include Mr. Netanyahu's ultra-Orthodox allies, there is likely to be little movement to resolve the conflict. Religious-secular tensions that have rocked Israeli society for years.
With Mr. Netanyahu's right-wing partners in government, and with Mr. Trump is still in office: peace talks with the Palestinians are unlikely to resume. Palestinians have He rejected the Trump administration's peace plan as an irreparable bias towards Israel.
If a unity government moved forward with the annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, Israel's relations with Egypt and Jordan could also be seriously undermined.
Netanyahu is proud of his handling of the coronavirus crisis thus far.
"Dear citizens of Israel, our ability to respond quickly and flexibly to the challenge of the coronavirus is attracting appreciation in many countries," he said in a televised address on Monday.
But once the closure is lifted, many will find themselves out of work. So far, the crisis has left more than a million Israelis, out of a population of nine million, on indefinite unpaid leave or unemployed.
Mr. Netanyahu has said that under his continued administration, the country will prevail.
"Previously, in the two great economic crises of this millennium, I managed, with your help, to bring the Israeli economy to great achievement," he said in Monday's speech. “We emerged from the crisis and the Israeli economy flourished. It is my intention, together with you, to do this again.
