Will the coronavirus end Israel's political paralysis?

The last election, like the previous two, did not produce a clear winner.

Gantz, a former army chief and leader of the Blue and White centrist party who entered politics just over a year ago, came out in a slightly better position than Netanyahu, the conservative incumbent and longest-serving prime minister in Israel. . .

With more support from members of Parliament, Mr. Gantz had the first opportunity to form a coalition. But the anti-Netanyahu camp, encompassing ultra-Arab, Islamic, and Jewish parties, proved too disparate to form a government.

Mr. Netanyahu's Likud party and its right-wing and religious partners did not reach the majority to form their own government in the 120-seat Parliament.

The only way forward was for Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gantz to join forces in a government of national unity. Gantz initially resisted because it meant breaking his repeated electoral promises not to sit in government with an accused prime minister. Mr. Netanyahu faces trial for charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He denied having done anything wrong.

Then the coronavirus hit Israel.

Netanyahu, a cunning political survivor, publicly pleaded with Gantz to join him in an emergency national government to combat the health crisis. He proposed to share the work of Prime Minister, with Mr. Netanyahu holding it for the first 18 months, and Mr. Gantz taking office for the next 18 months.