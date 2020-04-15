Will Sanjay Dutt star in the Telugu film Ayinanu Hastinaku Poyi Ravale alongside Jr NTR?

The superstar telugu, the Jr NTR Ayinanu Hastinaku Poyi Ravale film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, has been in the news since its inception. Various reports suggest that Janhvi Kapoor and Pooja Hegde have been approached to play the female lead roles. The latest reports suggest that Sanjay Dutt may also appear in the film. However, there is still no official confirmation on the same.

Sanjay Dutt is set to debut in Southern cinema with KGF: Chapter 2. Sanjay Dutt had previously worked with Ram Charan on the remake of Bollywood hit Zanjeer. Ayinanu Poyi Ravale Hastinaku is said to be a political drama and is jointly produced by Haarika and Hassinie Creations and NTR Arts.

Currently, Jr NTR is busy with SS Rajamouli's RRR, which will launch next year in January. The creators plan to unveil the film's first look at Jr NTR soon. We can't wait to see Sanju Baba in this Telugu epic!