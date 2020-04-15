Will Forte is engaged to his girlfriend Olivia Modling

Mary Steenburgen, Instagram
Will Forte is officially out of the market!
the Saturday night live the star is engaged to his girlfriend Olivia Modling, according to Persons. A source told the store that Forte asked the question during the holidays, not long after they moved in together.
Although Will and Olivia have yet to confirm the happy news, Forte's father spilled the beans when he appeared with Will in the April 8 premiere of ABC. Who wants to be a millionaire. When the inserted he himself said to the host Jimmy Kimmel"He is currently engaged and says that if he has a child, both have agreed, it is a possibility that it is Orville Willis Forte V. It is not a decision, but a possibility."
That's almost all that is known of Will and Olivia's discreet relationship. Since they met in early January 2019, the two have remained alone and have yet to appear on the red carpet together.
But that's perfectly fine with the MacGruber star.
In December, the couple's first photo was shared by their co-star. Mary Steenburgen, Which he subtitled: "When one of your loved ones finds his soulmate."
"I finally found my Ted Danson"Forte replied, jokingly referring to her lifelong husband.
Before finding his "Ted Danson,quot;, the funny man briefly went out with his Last man on earth co-star January jones in 2015. They broke up, but remain friendly and comment on each other's social media posts.
Fans will see more of Forte in the near future, when their MacGruber the character returns to the screen for NBCs Peacock.