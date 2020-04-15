Will Forte is engaged to his girlfriend Olivia Modling

Will Forte is officially out of the market!

the Saturday night live the star is engaged to his girlfriend Olivia Modling, according to Persons. A source told the store that Forte asked the question during the holidays, not long after they moved in together.

Although Will and Olivia have yet to confirm the happy news, Forte's father spilled the beans when he appeared with Will in the April 8 premiere of ABC. Who wants to be a millionaire. When the inserted he himself said to the host Jimmy Kimmel"He is currently engaged and says that if he has a child, both have agreed, it is a possibility that it is Orville Willis Forte V. It is not a decision, but a possibility."

That's almost all that is known of Will and Olivia's discreet relationship. Since they met in early January 2019, the two have remained alone and have yet to appear on the red carpet together.