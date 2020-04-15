Why Hannah Ann Sluss Wants the Opposite of Peter Weber

Hannah Ann Sluss he knows what he wants in his next suitor.
While giving Wells Adams and Brandi Cyrus an update on the status of your relationship while visiting your podcast Your favorite thing, he Single alum shared the qualities she is looking for in her next boyfriend, explaining that her ideal man is the "opposite,quot; of Peter Weber.
"OMG, my type changes afterwards, like, with every boy that interests me," he told the duo. "Okay, the next guy I'm looking for, the guy, I want him to be very beefy. I want him to be very manly. Very manly. Very, very decisive. Very independent."
When Brandi joked that her description was the opposite of her ex-fiancé, Hannah Ann joked, "Yes, the opposite," and continued, "I want him to be, like, very manly and, as if nothing., Decisive. And, I want make him hot, like, super hot and handsome. "
As for her marital status now, the 23-year-old said she is still adjusting to life afterSingle And she talked about how difficult it was to keep her and Peter's failed engagement a secret as the show unfolded, adding that she had to be "very single,quot; throughout the process.
"Before going to the show, he had to be very, very single, you know, he didn't want to text any guy because he was in the casting process, which is weird because he kind of still had to be dating him before going to the show, you know? "she shared. "So, (I) went to the show, I was dating him, I got engaged, and then, you know, we broke up but I really couldn't text the guys because then they would know he wasn't engaged. So, I was still with him and then, you know, it wasn't available yet. "
Hannah Ann continued, "And then, you know, the last episode of the show, I can finally be single and then we go into this quarantine where you really can't see anyone and so my dating life has been, like, really crazy and boring. But I've seen one person, in particular, because I can only choose one, you know? "
Last week, the model gave more details about her "mystery man,quot; during her candid interview on Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe. Describing their relationship as a "quarantine adventure," the Single The winner said she has had a "FaceTime date,quot; with him and that he has brought her coffee. Hannah Ann remained tight-lipped about her identity, but assured the host Kaitlyn Bristowe that your new boy is not a member of the Bachelor Nation.
While chatting with Wells and Brandi, Hannah Ann also weighed in on Peter's rumored romance with Kelley Flanagan.
When asked about her feelings about the old quarantined loves together, the model emphasized that she was unfamiliar with their situation and said, "I don't know completely. I don't think they really answered that either. But I mean, Kelley and I was good friends on the show and we don't have bad blood. I spoke to Kelley the other day. "
