Why Hannah Ann Sluss Wants the Opposite of Peter Weber

Hannah Ann Sluss he knows what he wants in his next suitor.

While giving Wells Adams and Brandi Cyrus an update on the status of your relationship while visiting your podcast Your favorite thing, he Single alum shared the qualities she is looking for in her next boyfriend, explaining that her ideal man is the "opposite,quot; of Peter Weber.

"OMG, my type changes afterwards, like, with every boy that interests me," he told the duo. "Okay, the next guy I'm looking for, the guy, I want him to be very beefy. I want him to be very manly. Very manly. Very, very decisive. Very independent."

When Brandi joked that her description was the opposite of her ex-fiancé, Hannah Ann joked, "Yes, the opposite," and continued, "I want him to be, like, very manly and, as if nothing., Decisive. And, I want make him hot, like, super hot and handsome. "