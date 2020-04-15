Why didn't Kourtney Kardashian take pregnancy rumors "offensively,quot;?

Kourtney Kardashian He is not losing sleep over recent Instagram comments from people.
Almost a week ago, the Keeping up with the Kardashian Star sparked pregnancy rumors after she uploaded a sultry photo in the & # 39; Gram. In the snapshot, she posed in a buttoned dress that was left open around her stomach.
Many of his followers began to wonder if he was expecting baby number four. But before the post raised more eyebrows, Kourtney stepped in and simply shut down speculation after some fans came and went.
"You are pregnant," replied one person, and another fan replied, "no, I wish I was."
"However, expose the blessing," said the founder of Poosh.
On Wednesday, Kourtney took a moment to reflect on that moment last week and how he learned to ignore comments like that.
"I posted this photo the other day and a lot of the comments were like, 'Are you pregnant? Baby number four? Pregnant? Pregnant? & # 39; And I could have taken it offensively," she said on Instagram Live. with Sarah Howard.
With those kinds of comments, he explained that he could have easily questioned his weight.
Instead, I knew she didn't look pregnant. I've been pregnant three times. I know what my body looks like when I'm pregnant, "she shared.
Adding: "For me, it is very feminine to have curves, and I hug my body, so I did not take it offensively, and instead, I answered and said: 'Let's put the good blessings'. Get a good vibe "
He noted that not all comments were negative or rude in his feed.
"One of the comments that I really liked said, 'I almost thought you were pregnant because your body looks so curvy, feminine and shiny.' Then someone said something in a really positive way," she explained. "I think there is a lot of criticism for everyone, not even because of your physique, but because of the way we do things."
"Because we live in this world of social media, where people feel, not just celebrities, but everyone who can comment on what you're doing," he continued. "I remember when I became a mother, people commented on every little thing. 'You're doing this right, you're doing this wrong.' Everyone has very different opinions."
For reality TV personality, it's about being confident and comfortable in the skin you're in. So when the haters share their unwanted thoughts, it won't matter.
"I love to love yourself," she shared. "I think you also don't take yourself so seriously (and) try not to be so hard on yourself."
He added: "I think the awareness of doing certain things is the important part. But I think knowing that we are not perfect."
We could all take a page from Kourt's book.
Catch a new episode of keeping up with the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
