Why didn't Kourtney Kardashian take pregnancy rumors "offensively,quot;?

Kourtney Kardashian He is not losing sleep over recent Instagram comments from people.

Almost a week ago, the Keeping up with the Kardashian Star sparked pregnancy rumors after she uploaded a sultry photo in the & # 39; Gram. In the snapshot, she posed in a buttoned dress that was left open around her stomach.

Many of his followers began to wonder if he was expecting baby number four. But before the post raised more eyebrows, Kourtney stepped in and simply shut down speculation after some fans came and went.

"You are pregnant," replied one person, and another fan replied, "no, I wish I was."

"However, expose the blessing," said the founder of Poosh.

On Wednesday, Kourtney took a moment to reflect on that moment last week and how he learned to ignore comments like that.

"I posted this photo the other day and a lot of the comments were like, 'Are you pregnant? Baby number four? Pregnant? Pregnant? & # 39; And I could have taken it offensively," she said on Instagram Live. with Sarah Howard.