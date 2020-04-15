White supremacists are targeting Jewish groups in Zoom

Mindy * heard the rabbi preside over his uncle's funeral at Zoom. The virtual event had become commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it still felt surreal to her. Her father and uncle Ralph had been unusually close: their father died when they were young and Ralph helped raise his little brother. The rabbi was talking about the siblings' relationship when the screen went white and black letters began to appear. The doodles looked like a child's handwriting. That's weird, Mindy thought. "Someone's child must have taken control of the screen." The letters began to form words: "Die Jew."

Mindy was stunned. She realized that she and her family were being Zoombombados, something she had only read about in the news. A white supremacist had gotten into the call to spread hate and anti-Semitism. "It was like a punch in the gut," says Mindy. She jumped, trying to cover the screen with her body so that her daughters, ages 12, 13 and 16, could not see. But it was too late. Large swastikas began to appear, followed by pornography and more profanity. The 13-year-old boy began to cry.

The incident that Mindy and her family experienced is part of a wave of Zoom attacks targeting the Jewish community. As Americans remain in quarantine due to the pandemic, events that used to take place in person (city halls, weddings, and funerals) are now broadcast on the video conferencing platform. The trend has brought with it a new form of digital harassment: Zoombombing, where trolls enter meetings uninvited and broadcast disruptive or offensive content.

Online intolerance did not start with quarantine. Oren Segal, vice president of the Extremism Center of the Anti-Defamation League, says that "we have been dealing with hate issues online long before the coronavirus." Anti-Semitism in particular has long been part of the internet culture. You recently migrated to Zoom.

The video conferencing platform has been moved to quickly fix the security issues that made such attacks possible. On April 5, Zoom released meeting and waiting room passwords as the new default setting for all users. CEO Eric Yuan also announced that the company would temporarily stop developing new features and change its engineering resources to focus on privacy and security.

But the Anti-Defamation League says this short-term emphasis on security may not be enough. "Extremists will not stop. They never do," says Segal. "Zoom can't stop looking for new ways to exploit them."

Zoom was not designed to be social. It is a corporate business tool that suddenly became the communications platform for the pandemic. Yuan probably did not anticipate that his software would become a concert hall, much less a school or therapy office. Then the new coronavirus began to spread, shutting down much of the world economy. From December 2019 to April 2020, Zoom went from 10 million users per day to more than 200 million. A product that used to be used by business professionals became a lifesaver for students, families, and religious communities.

Yuan was as surprised as anyone. "I never thought that everyone would be using Zoom overnight," he said in an interview with Bloomberg. "Unfortunately, we don't prepare well, mentally and strategically." The lack of preparation was underlined by the fact that most of Zoom's attacks were not the result of sophisticated hacking. People posted meeting links publicly. White supremacists found them. Chaos ensued.

Some of the attackers are well known members of the alternative right. On March 24, Andrew Alan Escher Auernheimer, known by his pseudonym weev, interrupted a class at a Jewish community center to go on an anti-Semitic tirade. But others were only trying to cause chaos. For victims, the distinction did not matter. They were shocked and traumatized in any way.

A wave of bad press hit in March. TechCrunch broke the story about Zoombombing. Vice discovered that Zoom was filtering people's email addresses to strangers. The interception He realized that the company had claimed that its meetings were end-to-end encrypted (they weren't). An engineer discovered that Zoom was Bypass macOS administrator controls and install your app without final consent.

Yuan argued that this was all a function of a business product becoming a consumer tool overnight. "We didn't design the product with the expectation that, in a matter of weeks, everyone in the world would suddenly be working, studying, and socializing from home," he wrote on a blog.

This was only partially true. As Casey Newton wrote in The edgeThe company purposely designed its product to be as consumer-friendly as possible. Asking users to enter a password or download an app before joining a meeting creates friction. Zoom wanted to be frictionless. "Consumer-level ease of use is essential for a tool like Zoom," wrote Newton, "but so is enterprise-level security."

This is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, when fear and anxiety are wearing thin and people are isolated from each other. "There is this desperation for community and safe spaces at a time when security seems difficult to achieve," says Segal. “When someone enters that space and abuses it, it destroys normality and connection. Hate is always bad, but when you add it to the current environment and fear and anxiety, it's an additional problematic notch. "

Segal added that the problems Zoom is experiencing should serve as a warning to the rest of the tech community. As people continue to spend more time online, extremists will surely find new ways to spread hate and fear. "I hope that we learn our Zoom lessons so that problems don't recur on other platforms," ​​he says.

For Mindy and her family, the Zoombombing incident shattered their ability to find closure at her uncle's funeral. Worse yet, she traumatized her children. "That was so ugly," said her daughter in the wake of the attack. "Why do they hate us? Do they know where we live? Mindy didn't know what to say." For my children, it was a shock, "she says." They've never been through that before. I am not sure if you have felt what it is to be the object of so much hatred. "

In a statement emailed to The edge, a company spokesperson for Zoom said: "We are very upset by the increase in reports of harassment on our platform and strongly condemn that behavior. We are listening to our user community to help us evolve our approach and help our users to protect against these attacks. "

The ADL now has a list of Zoombombing antisemetic incidents to track ongoing attacks. On March 27, a synagogue in Maryland reported that virtual Shabbat services were interrupted by someone yelling "Heil Hitler,quot; and "Jewish scum." One of the Zoombombers had a swastika tattoo and exposed his genitals to the group. On March 30, a Jewish non-profit organization was organizing a call with more than 100 people when a Zoombomber started shouting "Death to the Jews,quot; and "Heil Hitler,quot;. Then on April 1, a weekly Talmud class led by a rabbi near Detroit was interrupted by someone who pointed a rifle at the camera.

"Extremists never miss an opportunity to take advantage of a crisis because of their hatred," says Segal. "Now they are trying to bring it into our homes."

* The Verge agreed to use only Mindy's name to protect her family's identity.