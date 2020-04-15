What you need to know today: coronavirus, World Health Organization, retail sales

Related: New York Their death toll rose dramatically on Tuesday, after authorities said they would include more than 3,700 people who were supposed to have died from the virus but had never tested positive. The new figures seemed to increase the total death toll in the United States by 17 percent, to more than 26,000.

Closer look: One of our writers visited a 68-bed field hospital in Central Park operated by evangelical Christian relief group Samaritan & # 39; s Purse. It is the organization's first medical deployment in the US. USA

How far can the virus take

Public health experts have encouraged people to stay six feet away from each other, which is supposed to be a safe distance if a cough or sneeze spreads drops that can carry coronavirus particles.

While no scientist suggests that another distance is correct, some say that longer is better. Sneezing, for example, can drop drops much more than six feet, according to a recent study.

Quotable: Dr. Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota said he had no doubts that the six-foot distance would clearly "reduce the number of drops it comes in contact with." But he added: "The question is what does it take for you to get infected? And that I think is the trillion dollar question."