What you need to know today: coronavirus, World Health Organization, retail sales

The diary of an E.R.
Dr. Helen Ouyang has recorded her experiences for The Times magazine, beginning in early March, when New York State recorded its first case of coronavirus.
Six weeks later, in the midst of daily conversations about death, she wrote: "I have never felt less useful as a doctor. The only thing I can do, which I think will matter the most, in the end, is to be a person first, for these patients and their families. "
Related: New York Their death toll rose dramatically on Tuesday, after authorities said they would include more than 3,700 people who were supposed to have died from the virus but had never tested positive. The new figures seemed to increase the total death toll in the United States by 17 percent, to more than 26,000.
Closer look: One of our writers visited a 68-bed field hospital in Central Park operated by evangelical Christian relief group Samaritan & # 39; s Purse. It is the organization's first medical deployment in the US. USA
How far can the virus take
Public health experts have encouraged people to stay six feet away from each other, which is supposed to be a safe distance if a cough or sneeze spreads drops that can carry coronavirus particles.
While no scientist suggests that another distance is correct, some say that longer is better. Sneezing, for example, can drop drops much more than six feet, according to a recent study.
Quotable: Dr. Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota said he had no doubts that the six-foot distance would clearly "reduce the number of drops it comes in contact with." But he added: "The question is what does it take for you to get infected? And that I think is the trillion dollar question."
Closer look: Our 3D simulation helps show why distance is so important.
If you have 5 minutes, it's worth it
Requiem for a Whistleblower
Dr. Li Wenliang tried to warn China about the coronavirus but was silenced by government authorities. He became a hero in the country when his warnings proved true, then a martyr when he died of the virus in February.
Today, people are meeting virtually in their latest post on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform, to cry and seek comfort in the comment section.
Our columnist Li Yuan writes, "In a largely atheistic but spiritual nation with little tradition of prayer, the digital Wailing Wall enables the Chinese people to share their sadness, frustration, and aspirations with someone they trusted and loved."
This is what is happening the most.
Barack Obama's invisible hand: Obama, who backed Joe Biden on Tuesday, had kept his political distance from his former vice president. But he has been much more involved in the end of the Democratic presidential race than previously revealed.
The setbacks of school meals are canceled: A federal court struck down a 2018 Department of Agriculture rule that reversed nutrition standards for sodium and whole grains.
Night comedy: After former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden, Jimmy Fallon said: "Obama said he knew Biden was the right candidate once he was absolutely certain that Michelle was not running."
What we are reading: This ESPN article on the complex family ties between Bruce Buffer, a mixed martial arts broadcaster, and Michael Buffer, a boxing broadcaster. Taffy Brodesser-Akner, a Times magazine writer, calls it "a great story about two long-lost brothers who had the same calling, which was to call things; honestly, he couldn't stop this."
And now for the backstory on …
Putin's disinformation campaign
William Broad, a science and health reporter, recently wrote about a decade of disinformation in health promoted by President Vladimir Putin of Russia. We talked to him about his article.
How did you get interested in this story?
Last year, I wrote about how Mr. Putin and his aides were doing everything they could to scare Americans into thinking that the new cell phone technology known as 5G posed serious health threats. Upon researching that article, I noticed other areas where the Kremlin was hypocritically sounding false alarms, especially on health issues, and I started putting together chains.
Putin appears to have spent part of his initial career as K.G.B. agent who works in foreign disinformation campaigns.
Yes No question. He was a K.G.B. officer who rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel and worked in foreign intelligence. American experts say those officers had to spend a quarter of their time conceiving and carrying out plans to sow disinformation. So he's been in this game for a long time, something on the order of four decades.
What do you think have been the greatest successes of this effort?
The Kremlin's vaccine campaign has done a lot to keep Americans away from childhood vaccines, helping to spark a resurgence of measles, a disease that was once seen as defeated. Last year, USA USA He had 1,282 new cases, of which 61 resulted in major complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis.
How could Putin's campaign influence disinformation of the coronavirus?
At worst, it appears that false information about the coronavirus may help prolong the pandemic and contribute to new cases of disability and death.
