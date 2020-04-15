What "Payment Status Not Available,quot; means on the IRS Coronavirus Help Site

The US Internal Revenue Service today launched a website to track coronavirus stimulus testing, but some users are being told that their payment status is "not available," and even after an explanation was released. Official online, they basically have no way of knowing what's wrong.

The new IRS "Get My Payment,quot; portal is supposed to help people determine if they are eligible for one of the $ 1,200 relief checks sent to many Americans, and then allow them to enter bank account information for a direct deposit or to inform them that the payment has been processed. The idea is to speed up the release of money that many citizens desperately need. But the system has shown many people the confusing "Payment Status Not Available,quot; error message since its launch, bringing the phrase to trending on Twitter and appear in a lot of messages on Reddit.

The only explanation for the error on the page says "based on the information we have on file, we cannot determine your eligibility for a payment at this time," with a link to a long FAQ that has relevant information on half of the page .

According to the IRS frequently asked questions, this is when you can see the message "Payment status not available,quot;:

If you are not eligible for a payment

If you must file a tax return and did not file in tax year 2018 or 2019

If you recently filed your return or provided information through people who did not file the return: enter your payment information on IRS.gov

If you are an SSA or RRB Form 1099 beneficiary, SSI or VA beneficiary

That … is a lot of different reasons. To make matters worse, the "unavailable payment status,quot; also appears if you simply enter a made up social security number, date of birth, and combination of addresses, so it appears to be a generic generic error for the system, instead of a useful or actionable error message.

The IRS claimed this afternoon that its website is "running smoothly and effectively," saying that 6.2 million taxpayers have received its status. But that's an incredibly frustrating design choice. The vague feedback leaves people guessing whether they are supposed to get a check, let alone whether it is a tax or benefits state. (In case it's not clear, "we don't know if you are eligible for the money,quot; can literally mean "we know you are not eligible for the money,quot; here).

Some Reddit posters speculate that the response is a glitch or a sign that the site is overloaded. The agency is trying to avoid overloading by sending some people to a "waiting room,quot; home page, but has not ruled out the possibility of people seeing the "payment status not available,quot; message by mistake. To make matters worse, entering information too many times can leave you out of the system for 24 hours.

We left a phone message with the IRS Media Hotline, hoping to get more information. But people looking for their payments don't even have that resource, because frequently asked questions are repeated multiple times and the agency should not be contacted directly.

The IRS has built an understandably simple system during a crisis, and some Edge The staff has been able to access their status perfectly, although at least one has received the message "not available,quot;. But while the world is full of harrowing uncertainties, at least it gives us the comfort of a well-composed error page.