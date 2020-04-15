What is the All In Challenge? How to Donate and Win Prizes with Peyton Manning, Shaq, Other Sports Icons

The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has had a substantial and prolonged impact in everyday life, and not just in sports.

In particular, the issue of food insecurity has exploded due to the necessary guidelines for quarantine and social distancing. That's why Michael Rubin, co-owner of the 76ers and founder of Fanatics, created the "All In Challenge,quot;: a digital fundraising effort that encourages donations by offering "once in a lifetime experiences,quot; of sports, music figures and entertainment. as possible prizes.

From the All In Challenge website:

"Food insecurity is a growing problem, but never more important than during COVID-19 and the unprecedented shortage of food resources facing our nation. Among those most in need: students who depend on schools currently closed for several of their meals each week; the new unemployed facing uncertain circumstances; and a vulnerable elderly population abducted from their homes without access to food.

“Through the newly created ALL IN Challenge, sponsored by the All In Challenge Foundation, the leading figures in the world of sports, music and entertainment will donate their most precious possessions and will be challenged to create unique experiences that will be available. for online auction and as gifts. "

Here is everything you need to know about the All In Challenge:

What is the All In Challenge?

The All In Challenge is a digital fundraising effort, one that "aims to be the largest digital fundraiser in the world in history raising tens of millions of dollars,quot;, aimed at combating food insecurity caused by COVID-19. According to the site, 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

To be eligible for a prize, consumers only need to select their preferred item on the site and enter an amount to donate. By donating as little as $ 10, you are automatically eligible to win one of several preferred "enter to win,quot; prizes. However, you can also donate specific amounts at auctions for various more preferred prizes. Consumers can choose an "all-inclusive,quot; option to participate in more than one drawing.

Those who wish to donate without participating in the All In Challenge can make a direct payment at www.allinchallenge.com.

How long does the All In Challenge last?

The challenge, which began Tuesday, will run "until we reach our goal of tens of millions of dollars for COVID-19 relief efforts," according to the All in website.

Who participates in the All In Challenge?

Several sports figures have already entered the All in Challenge, offering prizes ranging from cars (Eli Manning), lessons (Tony Hawk), dates (Julie and Zach Ertz) and tickets (Tom Brady).

Below is the full summary of the sports-related prizes, both in the "enter to win,quot; and "auction,quot; categories as of Wednesday:

Enter to win prizes

Michael Rubin: Ultimate Sports Fan Experience

Ultimate Sports Fan Experience Marc Cuban: One-day contract to play with Mavericks

One-day contract to play with Mavericks Launch the first pitch in the next World Series

Design, call play in the Philadelphia Eagles preseason game

Tony Hawk: Private skate classes

Private skate classes Play in the NBA Celebrity Game

Appears in Sports Illustrated edition

Auction prizes