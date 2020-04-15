WGA East Accuses NBCUniversal of “Union Busting” in Peacock Dispute – Deadline

The WGA East today accused NBCUniversal of "union busting" in a dispute over the closure of its now-defunct Peacock Productions, formerly the in-house non-fiction production wing of NBC News. The guild, which had a contract with Peacock, says that many of the unit's former producers and writers have been reassigned to the newly created NBC News Studios, which does not have a contract with the guild.

The union, which filed a complaint of unfair labor practices (ULP) last month with the National Labor Relations Board, filed another today.

"NBC News continues the work of Peacock Productions under a different banner, using employees of Peacock Productions," says the union. "There is a key difference: The company refuses to apply the WGAE collective bargaining agreement to any of those employees."

Related story There's still animation work going on and the WGA wants it covered by the guild contract

"This cynical move is intended to burst the union, continue the company's effort for years to reject its employees' decision to be part of the WGAE and to bargain collectively on critical workplace issues," said Lowell Peterson, director. guild executive. . "Freelancers who create nonfiction programs should be covered by the WGAE collective bargaining agreement, which was the product of years of struggle by freelance writer-producers, and which protects their interests and reflects real gains in terms and conditions of employment. "

Peacock Productions, which closed on March 2, was part of NBC News operations that created nonfiction television series for NBC and other networks. "Several years ago," the guild said, "Peacock's writer-producers unionized with WGA East. Management refused to honor the employees' decision and spent years fighting against it in the NLRB. Finally, the NLRB ordered the company to recognize the WGAE as an employee collective bargaining representative, and negotiations began.In January 2019, employees ratified their first WGAE collective bargaining agreement, which included many unique gains in the world of non-fiction, like portable healthcare. "

But in January 2020, Peacock notified the guild that it would no longer employ writer-producers. Instead, the company said it would continue to produce nonfiction shows elsewhere in the NBC News operation, which will apparently be named "NBC News Studios," "the guild said in a statement. “The WGAE requested clarification and details. Because the company declined to provide all the information, last month the union had to file a ULP with the NLRB, after which the company admitted that several former & # 39; Peacock & # 39; employees now they would work at & # 39; NBC News Studios & # 39; producing non-fiction shows. . In fact, the guild learned that all of the key leaders of "Peacock" will remain at the helm of "NBC News Studios", in addition to many Peacock writers and producers.

"In response to what the union learned from the ULP last month, the WGAE today filed another ULP against NBC at the NLRB. As that charge says, the union contract should apply to independent producers and associate producers who are hired, and who will be hired in the future, to craft non-fiction shows at & # 39; NBC News Studios & # 39 ;, or any new labels the company may use to cover non-fiction television production. That's what the writers- Producers struggled for so many years to achieve, and that is what the law requires. "