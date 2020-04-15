Wendy Williams criticizes Gavin Rossdale for his comments about his difficult "upbringing,quot; with Gwen Stefani in the middle of COVID-19

It seems Wendy Williams is on Gwen Stefani's side in this! After her ex, Gavin Rossdale, complained about how difficult parenting with Gwen has been in the midst of quarantine, the talk show host couldn't help but drag him into his YouTube show "from home."

Gavin suggested raising all three children in the midst of a pandemic is a "dilemma," but obviously Wendy thinks differently.

A couple of days ago, while on the SiriusXM Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk, Gavin described parenting as "complicated,quot; as he doesn't know who his children are "prone,quot; to Gwen in the midst of the COVID outbreak. -19.

As you know, the children have been with Gwen and Blake Shelton for a while.

In reaction to the interview, Wendy said that ‘I had no idea they were still fighting like this. Gavin, you need to relax and follow what your ex says. "

Wendy emphasized that Gwen and Blake must also take responsibility for the youth.

‘If you really are a selfless man, you let your ex-wife have children during this quarantine. We love dads, but moms are the number one dad, so why don't you just leave the kids at home? "He continued advising Gavin.

At this time, Gwen has not reacted to her ex's comments.

During the interview, Gavin explained how shared parenting has changed since the global health crisis.

As for what exactly he said, Gavin told Eddie that: did I did the first two weeks with (my children), then they went to Oklahoma. They are on a 10,000 acre lot. I think it's fine for now, but it's a big dilemma for parents and children who divide custody. I know who is around me and I know who will bring the crown, nobody, but you send your children to another place and now they come back to you, and now you are prone to whoever it is, so it is complicated. with all the divorced parents. "



