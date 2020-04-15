Wear OS smartwatches now send hand-washing reminders

Wear OS, Google's operating system for smart watches and wearables, now sends periodic reminders to wash your hands, one of the best ways to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

First seen by Android PoliceThis new feature appears to be part of the v5.4.0 update for the Google Clock app. The new feature is added to the Clock app and will send alerts every three hours to go to a sink and wash your hands; once you're ready, you can start a 40-second countdown. However, if this alert is intrusive to you, Android Police notes that you can disable the function.

The new coronavirus has been raging for several months around the world. One of the most effective ways to protect yourself against infectious disease is to wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, or the time it takes to sing "Happy Birthday,quot; twice. Users have developed several web-based applications, including one that will tell which two celebrities to sing "Happy Birthday,quot; while wiping their palms.